Meghan Markle's Secret 'Split' Fears: 'Diva Duchess' Feels Like 'She's Losing' Husband Prince Harry as He Desperately Tries to Make Amends With Estranged Royal Family

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling like 'she's losing' husband Prince Harry as rumors swirl about their marriage.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is said to be feeling like "she's losing" husband Prince Harry after he made the first steps to repair his relationship with father King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While royal watchers were on the edge of their seats, hoping the meeting was a sign Charles, 76, and Harry, 41, would finally be able to bury the hatchet, sources claimed Meghan, 44, spiraled over what the royal reunion could mean for their marriage.

Markle's Suspicions Over Harry's Meeting With Charles

Insiders claimed Markle was concerned Harry's family would use 'divide-and-conquer tactics' on him.

Insiders claimed Markle feared Harry's royal family members could be using his reconciliation efforts to break up their marriage.

A source shared: "Harry's still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father, and Meghan is pleased for him, to an extent.

"But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn't helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet.

"He's clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of the meeting, and it's taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America."

Sources claimed Markle worried the royal family were trying to 'drive a wedge between' her and Harry.

The source claimed the Duchess of Sussex's "biggest worry is that he's been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them."

They added: "She feels like she's losing him."

While Harry is said to believe his estranged family's intentions are true, Markle apparently needed "persuading."

The source continued: "He can try to spin a fairy tale about a rosy reunion, but Meghan isn't buying it – not after what she went through in the U.K. On top of that, there's the prospect of him being around all the courtiers who spent years planting stories in the press and making their lives miserable.

"Why should Meghan believe any of that changed? She never got an apology, and it hurts her now to see Harry behaving as though the slate has been wiped clean."

Meghan Markle Will 'Fight Tooth and Nail' to 'Keep' Harry

Markle is said to feel like 'she's losing' her husband after his meeting with King Charles.

According to the insider, Harry is not taking "nearly as tough of a stance" as his wife would like, aside from his heightened security demands, which he has already gone to court over.

The source continued: "Other than that, he seems ready to take whatever is offered, and that's causing some strain. But Meghan isn't going to just stand back and let them take Harry away from her.

"She'll fight tooth and nail to keep her husband."

Some suggested the meeting could pave the way for the couple's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, to visit their ailing grandfather.

Harry's Royal Reunion Has Made Markle 'Clingy' and 'Nervous'

They continued: "It's frustrating for Meghan that Harry thinks this meeting with his dad – which lasted less than an hour – is some huge victory when she still feels there's a lot of unfinished business.

"But Harry's still on cloud nine. Every conversation circles back to this reunion and what's next. He's told Meghan there's nothing to be nervous about – he says it's a wonderful thing for the whole family and that, if they play the cards right, they can start enjoying the benefits of being a royal while still doing things their own way as far as their careers and philanthropy go."

But sources claimed Markle still has her doubts – and while she's "happy" her husband is on speaking terms with his dad, the situation makes her "nervous" and she's been more "clingy" lately as she fears Harry's slipping from her grip.

The insider later noted Meghan has a plan to keep Harry close to her, saying: "She's going to be making sure Harry remembers why he fell for her, cooking his favorite meals, and arranging more date nights.

"She won't lose him that easily."

