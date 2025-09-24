Meghan Markle's Secret 'Split' Fears: 'Diva Duchess' Feels Like 'She's Losing' Husband Prince Harry as He Desperately Tries to Make Amends With Estranged Royal Family

The source claimed the Duchess of Sussex's "biggest worry is that he's been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them."

They added: "She feels like she's losing him."

While Harry is said to believe his estranged family's intentions are true, Markle apparently needed "persuading."

The source continued: "He can try to spin a fairy tale about a rosy reunion, but Meghan isn't buying it – not after what she went through in the U.K. On top of that, there's the prospect of him being around all the courtiers who spent years planting stories in the press and making their lives miserable.

"Why should Meghan believe any of that changed? She never got an apology, and it hurts her now to see Harry behaving as though the slate has been wiped clean."