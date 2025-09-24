EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas 'Dead Drama' — Insiders Say 80-Year-Old's 'Creeping Mortality' is 'Elephant in Room' Between Him and 'Estranged' Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55

Insiders tell us the couple, who celebrated their joint birthdays in September, are increasingly living separate lives.

One Hollywood source claimed: "It feels like they barely cross paths anymore. What no one wants to say out loud is that Michael's age and retirement hang over everything. He's living quietly at home, while Catherine is charging ahead in her career like someone decades younger."

Another added: "Michael imagined stepping back would give them more evenings together, but Catherine's busy schedule means she's rarely home, and he feels left on the sidelines."

Douglas, speaking candidly at a film festival in the Czech Republic earlier this year, admitted: "I've had a very busy career. Now, I have not worked since 2022, purposely, because I realized I had to stop. I'd been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."