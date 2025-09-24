EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Fuels Yet More Health Fears As She's Seen Weeping Over Brutal Death of Late Husband Ozzy's Guitarist

The crash happened when the band's bus stopped near Leesburg, Florida, and their driver – who was also a pilot – took Rhoads and Youngblood up in a small plane while Sharon and Ozzy slept inside the bus it later struck.

A source close to the family told us: "People watching Sharon weep like that are understandably worried. She's been through so much with her own health scares and is dealing with her grief over Ozzy's recent death, and seeing her this emotional will only add to fears she's struggling."

Another source said: "This isn't just revisiting history – it's clear the trauma is still raw for her."

In the documentary, Sharon recalls the moment she woke to the sound of impact.

"It was like a horror movie, body parts – and I was screaming at the tour manager, and I can remember taking my shoe off and whacking him across the head," she said.