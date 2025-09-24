EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Fuels Yet More Health Fears As She's Seen Weeping Over Brutal Death of Late Husband Ozzy's Guitarist
Sept. 24 2025, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sharon Osbourne has sparked fresh concern for her health after breaking down in tears on camera while reliving the death of Randy Rhoads, the guitarist killed in a plane crash during her husband Ozzy Osbourne's early solo career.
The 72-year-old television personality and manager gets emotional in Hulu's new eight-part docuseries Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal.
In its opening episode, she recalls the 1982 tragedy that claimed the life of Rhoads, then just 25, alongside Rachel Youngblood, an aide she considered a maternal figure.
Fresh Concern For Sharon
The crash happened when the band's bus stopped near Leesburg, Florida, and their driver – who was also a pilot – took Rhoads and Youngblood up in a small plane while Sharon and Ozzy slept inside the bus it later struck.
A source close to the family told us: "People watching Sharon weep like that are understandably worried. She's been through so much with her own health scares and is dealing with her grief over Ozzy's recent death, and seeing her this emotional will only add to fears she's struggling."
Another source said: "This isn't just revisiting history – it's clear the trauma is still raw for her."
In the documentary, Sharon recalls the moment she woke to the sound of impact.
"It was like a horror movie, body parts – and I was screaming at the tour manager, and I can remember taking my shoe off and whacking him across the head," she said.
Sharon's Heartbreak
Drummer Tommy Aldridge said about the horror: "When Sharon realized that Randy and Rachel had been killed, she came unglued.
"She just went off on our tour manager, screaming, 'How could you let that baby get on that plane?'
"Bassist Rudy Sarzo remembers leaving the crash site for a nearby church to find solace.
"I heard wailing, moaning, agony, and when I looked up it was Ozzy," he said.
For Sharon, the aftermath was devastating.
"We were all in shock for so long, for so long, and then you have to go back and try and make sense of a story to Randy's mom," she said, breaking down during the interview.
"Now you know why I didn't want to talk about Randy."
She admitted she feared losing Ozzy, who was then 33 and battling addiction, if the tour stopped.
"I was terrified that if Ozzy stopped touring I'd never get him back out there again," she says.
Sarzo added: "Sharon kept the whole thing together, the whole thing moving. We knew that if Ozzy went home, canceled the tour, he would have drank himself to death.
"While the band carried on, Aldridge said it was never the same. "
Losing Ozzy
Randy's the heartbeat of the whole operation and with that missing, it was tough," he said.
Ozzy continued to honor Rhoads long after his death.
In 2004, Ozzy joined his family as he was posthumously inducted into Hollywood’s RockWalk.
Sharon added: "I think about Randy all the time and love that he's not forgotten.
"Music lovers want to know about him. He's become this mystical little guy that not many people knew well, and he will live on forever. Music is something that doesn't die."
The interview with Sharon was recorded in June 2025, just weeks before Ozzy died on July 22, aged 76, after a brutal battle with Parkinson's and in agonizing pain from a series of failed back surgeries.