Howard Stern Fights Back: Shock Jock Calls Out FCC Chair for 'Morally Changing' After ABC Network Allowed Jimmy Kimmel's Show to Resume Following Suspension

On Wednesday, Stern, 71, spoke out just hours after Kimmel's shocking return to ABC following his suspension.

Stern said: "I thought he hit the right tone. I thought it was beautiful, really beautiful. I was thrilled for him. He did a great job."

He continued: "I was thinking about all the censorship. How do you so morally change? How do you change your very core beliefs in America in order to accommodate your dumb job?

"How do you compromise and go, 'Yeah, let's get rid of this guy,' and you're the same guy a couple years ago who said we can never ever force the hand of broadcasting?"