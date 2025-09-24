Your tip
Howard Stern Fights Back: Shock Jock Calls Out FCC Chair for 'Morally Changing' After ABC Network Allowed Jimmy Kimmel's Show to Resume Following Suspension

photo of jimmy kimmel
Source: YouTube/@JimmyKimmelLive; MEGA

Howard Stern spoke out following Jimmy Kimmel's return.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Howard Stern has decided he's no longer holding back.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shock jock lashed out at ABC on Monday for suspending his longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel following his controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's murder.

Howard Speaks Out

Source: Howard Stern/YouTube

On Wednesday, Stern spoke out just hours after Kimmel's shocking return.

On Wednesday, Stern, 71, spoke out just hours after Kimmel's shocking return to ABC following his suspension.

Stern said: "I thought he hit the right tone. I thought it was beautiful, really beautiful. I was thrilled for him. He did a great job."

He continued: "I was thinking about all the censorship. How do you so morally change? How do you change your very core beliefs in America in order to accommodate your dumb job?

"How do you compromise and go, 'Yeah, let's get rid of this guy,' and you're the same guy a couple years ago who said we can never ever force the hand of broadcasting?"

After about one week off the air, Stern explained how he has experienced similar situations that Kimmel went through and admitted he has said things he "regrets.

Stern said: "There was a time in my life where the FCC was hounding me, and some days I would get so fatigued I couldn't even smile.

"I was just so burned out from the whole thing. It was just a lot of pressure on me and a young family. The whole thing was endless."

"And then I would go on the air and antagonize the guy and then he would come after me even harder. Oh my god, it was such a nightmare, I didn't know what to do. I was a hot head. I'd even say s--t I regret."

Stern Livid Over Decision

Source: YouTube/@JimmyKimmelLive

Kimmel and Stern have been longtime friends before the scandal.

Stern, who said he canceled his subscription to the Disney+ streaming service in protest of the move, said: "I can no longer keep my mouth shut.

"I feel obligated to say something, because s–t’s getting outta control."

Since ABC's announcement, Stern has viewed the suspension as government-backed censorship and warning that broadcasters have "bent the knee" when it comes to politics.

Source: @JimmyKimmellive'YouTube

Kimmel answered his critics during opening speech.

Kimmel's Return

Source: YouTube/@JimmyKimmelLive

Kimmel's show return and he kicked it off with an emotional opening as he addressed the remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, September 21, Kimmel's show return and he kicked it off with an emotional opening as he addressed the remarks he made just days after Kirk was assassinated at a college in Utah.

Holding back tears, Kimmel claimed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual."

He added, following days of "freedom of speech" conversations: "This show is not important. What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

Kimmel also took the time to call out President Donald Trump who has not held back his thoughts on the late-night television host.

Kimmel said, discussing how the show being suspended impacted his staff members: "Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke."

Source: MEGA

Kirk was killed on September 10.

