EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Cop Son Still On Leave Two Weeks After Car Crash Killed Teen — as Victims' Families Raise Thousands For Support

According to local reports, Garry, who works for the city of Priceville in northern Alabama, followed the suspect, later identified as Archie Hale, crossed into the neighboring town of Hartselle.

When he did, Hale reportedly hit another car with six teens inside, before crashing into a ditch. Tristan Hollis was killed, and three others in the car were hospitalized in critical condition. Hale and a passenger in his car were also hospitalized.

Garry was put on administrative leave over the weekend, which is standard procedure in a case like this.

Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin would only tell AL.com: "Everything’s under investigation, and once we get more or once we find out more information, then we will be glad to make a statement from there. And we extend our prayers to everyone that was involved."