EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Cop Son Still On Leave Two Weeks After Car Crash Killed Teen — as Victims' Families Raise Thousands For Support
Sept. 24 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
The police officer son of reality star Dog The Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been placed on administrative leave, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after he was involved in a car chase that ended with the death of a 17-year-old boy.
Garry Chapman was reportedly chasing after a man on suspicion of DUI when the suspect's car plowed into a separate vehicle packed with four innocent teens.
According to local reports, Garry, who works for the city of Priceville in northern Alabama, followed the suspect, later identified as Archie Hale, crossed into the neighboring town of Hartselle.
When he did, Hale reportedly hit another car with six teens inside, before crashing into a ditch. Tristan Hollis was killed, and three others in the car were hospitalized in critical condition. Hale and a passenger in his car were also hospitalized.
Garry was put on administrative leave over the weekend, which is standard procedure in a case like this.
Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin would only tell AL.com: "Everything’s under investigation, and once we get more or once we find out more information, then we will be glad to make a statement from there. And we extend our prayers to everyone that was involved."
GoFundMe Accounts
Since the crash, family members of the teens have each created individual GoFundMe accounts, taking donations for funeral expenses and medical treatment.
One of the teens' pages explains: "On Saturday, Braxton’s world was shattered when he was involved in a violent crash that claimed the life of his best friend and left two other young lives forever changed.
"While we are grateful that Braxton is still with us, the weight of this tragedy is something no teenager should ever have to carry."
Together, the three GoFundMe pages have collected more than $65,000 for the teens and their families.
It's not yet clear when the investigation will conclude, nor when Garry can go back to work.
Family Tragedy
The tragedy comes just two months after the death of Dog's step-grandson after an accidental shooting.
Gregory Zecca, the child’s father, reportedly shot his 13-year-old son, Anthony, in a fatal incident that unfolded at their Naples, Florida, apartment on Saturday, July 19.
According to reports, Zecca works with Dog, 72, on his bounty hunting team.
A Freak Accident
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell RadarOnline.com the shooting occurred during what has been described as a freak accident.
Law enforcement officials confirmed they showed up to the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 8 PM ET. As the investigation continues, authorities have classified the incident as "isolated" and have not announced any arrests as of yet.
A representative for the family released a statement and said: "Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."
They emphasized the family's need for privacy during this harrowing time.