EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Harry Behind Closed Doors — Royal Butler Reveals Intimate Details About How 'Different' The Brothers Were Growing Up

Charles' former butler recalled: "In early May, the house became a hive of activity and Fred, the senior butler, told me Prince William, then in his fourth year studying geography at the University of St Andrews, had arrived. Offering to introduce us to get the formalities out of the way, Fred took me through to the staff room where William was just leaving.

"The next thing I noticed was his voice, so deep and authoritative. We shook hands and I said, 'Hi, I’m Grant.' 'I'm William, pleased to meet you,' he said. The prince added, 'I hope you'll enjoy it here.'"

Harrold revealed the future king was also down to Earth as the new butler nervously asked him how he should address him, to which the prince replied with a smile, "William. My name's William."

He noted: "I was glad to clear that up but was also quite surprised. It felt a big deal, because not many people addressed him purely by his first name."