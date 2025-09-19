EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Mechanism Prince William is Set to Use to Strip Prince Andrew of His Remaining Royal Titles When He Takes the Throne
Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Peeved Prince William is prepared to use parliamentary powers to strip his uncle Prince Andrew of his remaining titles when he becomes king, royal sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The 43-year-old Prince of Wales, who insiders describe as "far more ruthless" than his father King Charles, understands the reputational threat Andrew continues to pose to the monarchy and is said to be ready to act decisively.
Future King Ready to Remove Andrew's Titles
While cancer-stricken Charles, 76, has tolerated his younger brother's reduced but lingering presence at family occasions, courtiers believe William will break with tradition to protect the institution.
"William has made it clear – there won't be any hesitation once he becomes king," said one palace insider. "If Andrew still has titles at that point, William will act to take them away. He feels the monarchy can't endure another ten years of damage with Andrew hanging on."
The options before a future king are unusually stark when it comes to the move. While Charles has already barred Andrew from using the style His Royal Highness, William could go further.
Sources say the most likely route would involve government-backed legislation – a bill passed in both Houses of Parliament, followed by royal assent – formally revoking Andrew's dukedom and even his title as prince.
Andrew's Scandals Pressure The Royal Family
"This isn't something that could be handled behind closed doors or on the king's say-so," explained a former royal adviser.
"The straightforward route is through Parliament. If the government deems it necessary, legislation can be passed and Andrew's titles could be gone in an instant."
Pressure on the royals over Andrew has intensified following the publication of Entitled, Andrew Lownie's forensic new biography, which recounts decades of scandals and embarrassing behavior from the disgraced Duke of York.
From murky financial ties to convicted criminals to lurid allegations about his s-- life, the book paints a picture of a man whose presence has become, in the words of one palace staffer, an "ongoing liability for the whole royal family."
Institutions Cut Ties With Duke As Criticism Mounts
Andrew, 65, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he forced her into sex when she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.
Giuffre's death earlier this year reignited criticism of the duke, while polling shows his popularity languishes across the world.
Even institutions named after him – such as the Prince Andrew School in Saint Helena – have quietly dropped their links with the royal exile.
Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, has avoided taking further action, preferring what one courtier described as a "holding pattern" of allowing Andrew to attend only family occasions such as Christmas and Easter services. But the arrangement is seen as untenable by William's circle.
William Won't Hesitate To Strip Andrew Of Titles
"William won't allow this to drag out," said another source close.
"He thinks the monarchy has to appear modern and accountable in today's world of social media. To him, that means cutting loose anyone who's become a lasting liability to the institution.
"Charles continues to follow his mother's approach of largely ignoring public criticism. William, on the other hand, understands that the monarchy's survival depends on its image and branding – and he won't think twice about taking tough action to keep it clean."
But the source added: "However, with Andrew still holding court at Windsor's Royal Lodge and showing no signs of voluntary retreat, the battle over his titles will be fierce if William decides to tackle them once he takes the throne."