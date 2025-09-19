EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Mechanism Prince William is Set to Use to Strip Prince Andrew of His Remaining Royal Titles When He Takes the Throne

While cancer-stricken Charles, 76, has tolerated his younger brother's reduced but lingering presence at family occasions, courtiers believe William will break with tradition to protect the institution.

"William has made it clear – there won't be any hesitation once he becomes king," said one palace insider. "If Andrew still has titles at that point, William will act to take them away. He feels the monarchy can't endure another ten years of damage with Andrew hanging on."

The options before a future king are unusually stark when it comes to the move. While Charles has already barred Andrew from using the style His Royal Highness, William could go further.

Sources say the most likely route would involve government-backed legislation – a bill passed in both Houses of Parliament, followed by royal assent – formally revoking Andrew's dukedom and even his title as prince.