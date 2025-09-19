Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Mechanism Prince William is Set to Use to Strip Prince Andrew of His Remaining Royal Titles When He Takes the Throne

Split photo of Prince William and Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William 'will strip disgraced uncle Prince Andrew of royal titles when he takes over the throne.'

Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Peeved Prince William is prepared to use parliamentary powers to strip his uncle Prince Andrew of his remaining titles when he becomes king, royal sources have told RadarOnline.com.

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales, who insiders describe as "far more ruthless" than his father King Charles, understands the reputational threat Andrew continues to pose to the monarchy and is said to be ready to act decisively.

Article continues below advertisement

Future King Ready to Remove Andrew's Titles

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William aimed to protect the monarchy’s image and branding.

While cancer-stricken Charles, 76, has tolerated his younger brother's reduced but lingering presence at family occasions, courtiers believe William will break with tradition to protect the institution.

"William has made it clear – there won't be any hesitation once he becomes king," said one palace insider. "If Andrew still has titles at that point, William will act to take them away. He feels the monarchy can't endure another ten years of damage with Andrew hanging on."

The options before a future king are unusually stark when it comes to the move. While Charles has already barred Andrew from using the style His Royal Highness, William could go further.

Sources say the most likely route would involve government-backed legislation – a bill passed in both Houses of Parliament, followed by royal assent – formally revoking Andrew's dukedom and even his title as prince.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Scandals Pressure The Royal Family

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles barred Andrew from using the style His Royal Highness.

"This isn't something that could be handled behind closed doors or on the king's say-so," explained a former royal adviser.

"The straightforward route is through Parliament. If the government deems it necessary, legislation can be passed and Andrew's titles could be gone in an instant."

Pressure on the royals over Andrew has intensified following the publication of Entitled, Andrew Lownie's forensic new biography, which recounts decades of scandals and embarrassing behavior from the disgraced Duke of York.

From murky financial ties to convicted criminals to lurid allegations about his s-- life, the book paints a picture of a man whose presence has become, in the words of one palace staffer, an "ongoing liability for the whole royal family."

Article continues below advertisement

Institutions Cut Ties With Duke As Criticism Mounts

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Institutions named after Andrew quietly dropped their links.

Andrew, 65, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he forced her into sex when she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre's death earlier this year reignited criticism of the duke, while polling shows his popularity languishes across the world.

Even institutions named after him – such as the Prince Andrew School in Saint Helena – have quietly dropped their links with the royal exile.

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, has avoided taking further action, preferring what one courtier described as a "holding pattern" of allowing Andrew to attend only family occasions such as Christmas and Easter services. But the arrangement is seen as untenable by William's circle.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: The Prince's Last Chance — Harry Begging To Cut a Deal With Dad King Charles and Return to Royal Family... as Prince William Aims to Kick Brother Out Forever

Split photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eaten Up With Jealousy' Over Prince William's Hollywood Cameo — 'It's What They Wanted!'

William Won't Hesitate To Strip Andrew Of Titles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William and Andrew
Source: @chrisshipitv/X

Prince William planned to strip Prince Andrew of his titles.

"William won't allow this to drag out," said another source close.

"He thinks the monarchy has to appear modern and accountable in today's world of social media. To him, that means cutting loose anyone who's become a lasting liability to the institution.

"Charles continues to follow his mother's approach of largely ignoring public criticism. William, on the other hand, understands that the monarchy's survival depends on its image and branding – and he won't think twice about taking tough action to keep it clean."

But the source added: "However, with Andrew still holding court at Windsor's Royal Lodge and showing no signs of voluntary retreat, the battle over his titles will be fierce if William decides to tackle them once he takes the throne."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.