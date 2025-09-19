Horrifying D4vd Scandal: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dismembered in His Tesla — Creepy Texts, Songs, and Star Links Exposed

Disturbing details have emerged about singer D4vd's alleged relationship with a missing 13-year-old girl whose dismembered remains were found decomposing in his Tesla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Celeste Rivas of Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing in May 2024, around the time sources claimed the Lakeland middle school student last spoke with her family.

Her remains were discovered on September 8, the day after what would have been her 15th birthday, in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd, 20, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

D4vd, who was on tour when the gruesome discovery was made, has since canceled his tour dates as Rivas' death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department said D4vd has been cooperating with investigators and has not been charged with any crime as of Friday, September 19.