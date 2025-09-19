Your tip
Horrifying D4vd Scandal: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dismembered in His Tesla — Creepy Texts, Songs, and Star Links Exposed

Split photo of D4vd, vehicle impound lot
Source: MEGA

Disturbing details have emerged in the case of a 13-year-old girl whose remains were found in singer D4vd's Tesla.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Disturbing details have emerged about singer D4vd's alleged relationship with a missing 13-year-old girl whose dismembered remains were found decomposing in his Tesla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Celeste Rivas of Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing in May 2024, around the time sources claimed the Lakeland middle school student last spoke with her family.

Her remains were discovered on September 8, the day after what would have been her 15th birthday, in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd, 20, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

D4vd, who was on tour when the gruesome discovery was made, has since canceled his tour dates as Rivas' death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department said D4vd has been cooperating with investigators and has not been charged with any crime as of Friday, September 19.

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl's Dismembered Remains Found in D4vd's Tesla

A Tesla registered to D4vd was taken to a Los Angeles impound lot after being abandoned on the street for several days.
Source: MEGA

The horrific discovery was made after the Tesla was taken to an impound lot after being left abandoned for several days near Doheny Place and Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills, near the singer's $20,000 per month rental home.

While the homicide investigation remains ongoing – and Rivas' cause of death has not yet been released – authorities reportedly said the victim appeared to be deceased for an extended period of time based on decomposition.

Insiders alleged Rivas had run away from home a few times before being reported missing. One source claimed the victim kept in touch with her school friends for more than a year after she was last seen, but stopped answering text messages around July or August.

Sources Claim D4vd's Relationship With Teen Was an 'Open Secret'

Photo of Celeste Rivas
Source: INSTAGRAM

Celeste Rivas' remains were found in the trunk of the Tesla at the impound lot.

Several sources alleged Rivas and D4vd were in a relationship before she went missing, with some describing the situation as an "open secret" among classmates.

While details on the alleged relationship are unclear, it was suggested Rivas met the singer when she was around 12 or 13.

Her brother, Matthew, told local news the family was aware of the relationship and claimed D4vd picked his sister up from school in the same Tesla Y model as the car her remains were found.

Rivas' mother, Mercedes, has also spoken with media outlets, claiming her teenage daughter had a boyfriend named "David" with whom she shared a matching tattoo on her index finger reading, "Shh…"

Photos Appear to Show D4vd with Victim

Photo of D4vd
Source: INSTAGRAM

Sources claimed Rivas' alleged relationship with D4vd was an 'open secret' among friends at school.

Meanwhile, disturbing photos and videos of D4vd and a young girl who appeared to be the victim have surfaced and gone viral on social media. The photos have since been turned over to law enforcement.

One photo captured the music star hanging out with teenagers in Lake Elsinore, about a mile from his alleged underaged girlfriend's home.

A second image reportedly shared on D4vd's close friend's Instagram Story appeared to show the singer with the victim taking a mirror selfie, which was captioned, "luh calm pic."

Another photo, shared on Discord in December 2023, featured D4vd with a young girl who resembled Rivas, though her face was partially covered with a blanket.

In an exchange about the photo, D4vd was asked, "aye whos the girl?" to which he shot back, "u are a feddddd."

D4vd's Chilling Lyrics to 2022 Track 'Romantic Homicide'

The Tesla with Rivas' remains was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills near D4vd's rental home.
Source: MEGA

In addition to photos and videos, internet sleuths following the case have since raised an alarm over D4vd's 2022 song Romantic Homicide.

Critics pointed out the chilling details associated with the song, including how it was released on September 7, Rivas' birthday, and a girl featured in the video shared similar characteristics as the victim.

The song's lyrics were also scrutinized, particularly lines stating: "In the back of my mind, I killed you / And I didn't even regret it / I can't believe I said it / But it's true / I hate you."

