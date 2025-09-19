On Thursday, September 18, the president signed a joint memorandum of understanding authorizing an investment of billions in sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), civil nuclear energy, and quantum computing.

Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may have signed a $350billion deal this week, but one body language expert claimed information was being withheld by the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump and Starmer announced the Technology Prosperity Deal in a press conference, claiming the "win for both sides" could create up to 17,500 new jobs across both nations.

"This trip has galvanized $350billion in deals across many sectors, and we're committed to ensuring that the UK is a secure and reliable supply of the best AI, hardware, and software on Earth, and we supply that and make sure we supply it in quantity to the UK," Trump said.

The 79-year-old then joked it was "a better deal for you than us," and praised Starmer's negotiation skills.

Starmer touched on the "good deal" and added: "It's a blueprint to win this new era together, shape it according to our shared values, and seize the incredible opportunities that are on offer."