Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dishonest' Trump Keeping Information From UK Prime Minister During Meeting, Body Language Expert Claims... as Prez Signs Massive $350B Tech Deal

Photo of Donald Trump, Keir Starmer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's meeting with Keir Starmer may have had more than meets the eye.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may have signed a $350billion deal this week, but one body language expert claimed information was being withheld by the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, September 18, the president signed a joint memorandum of understanding authorizing an investment of billions in sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), civil nuclear energy, and quantum computing.

Details Of The Deal

Photo of Donald Trump, Keir Starmer
Source: MEGA

Trump and Starmer signed a $350billion deal in the UK, but something may have been off, according to a body language expert.

Trump and Starmer announced the Technology Prosperity Deal in a press conference, claiming the "win for both sides" could create up to 17,500 new jobs across both nations.

"This trip has galvanized $350billion in deals across many sectors, and we're committed to ensuring that the UK is a secure and reliable supply of the best AI, hardware, and software on Earth, and we supply that and make sure we supply it in quantity to the UK," Trump said.

The 79-year-old then joked it was "a better deal for you than us," and praised Starmer's negotiation skills.

Starmer touched on the "good deal" and added: "It's a blueprint to win this new era together, shape it according to our shared values, and seize the incredible opportunities that are on offer."

What's Trump Hiding?

Photo of Donald Trump, Keir Starmer
Source: MEGA

Trump may have been 'keeping something' from Starmer, the expert suggested.

However, despite the positive exchanges between the two, body language expert Inbaal Honigman spotted a different vibe, especially after noticing Trump's hands during their meeting.

"The President's hands are close together, and he might be keeping his cards close to his chest, while the Prime Minister's hands are wider apart, fingers splayed, which indicates sincerity and honesty," Honigman told RadarOnline.com.

She continued: "As both are involved in creating a historic deal, there's still a big advantage to the US leader, as his body language suggests that he knows some stuff that his British counterpart doesn't know."

According to Honigman, Starmer "wasn't sure what to expect" from their encounter, and was "not confident the meeting would go well."

Are Trump's Enemies Plotting?

Photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Keir Starmer, Victoria Starmer
Source: MEGA

Some critics claimed the deal was just smoke and mirrors.

Social media users also questioned Trump's true motive with this deal, with some calling it "fake."

One pondered: "So, Trump wants the UK to get involved in AI for the US and turn it into a surveillance state to match the UK's?" and another added, "Great news... more fake deals."

A user said: "But not enough money for school lunches, Offender Registry, Sesame Street, or Environmental Cleanup. Priorities."

Trump may be all chummy with the UK, but he doesn't have many friends around the globe, as China, Russia, and North Korea are said to be trying to create "biotech-fueled super soldiers" in a disturbing plot to take over the world.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president' visit to the UK was met with protests.

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, and China’s Xi Jinping recently met in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender. However, the dictators also secretly colluded to talk about their plans to create "super soldiers."

Sources claimed the three leaders were caught on a hot mic speaking about harvesting human organs from political prisoners, advanced biotechnology, and transplants that could keep them and their soldiers living and breathing for at least 150 years.

"In a few years, with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be constantly transplanted so that [people] can live younger and younger, and even become immortal," Putin told Xi, sources claimed.

Trump, however, may have received wind of these talks as he previously jumped on Truth Social, as usual, and wrote: "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

