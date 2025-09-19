EXCLUSIVE: America's Scariest Enemies Creating 'Super Soldiers to Take Over the World' as Russia and North Korea Look to Take On Trump in WW3

However, President Trump is also believed to be ready to fight back against the new Axis of Evil as World War III fears ramp up.

More dark days for America may be ahead as China, Russia , and North Korea are said to be trying to create "biotech-fueled super soldiers" in a terrifying plot to take over the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, and Xi Jinping are said to have had a secret meeting about their scary plans.

Trump may already be gearing up, however, as he previously warned the trio in a Truth Social post.

"In a few years, with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be constantly transplanted so that [people] can live younger and younger, and even become immortal," Putin told Xi, sources claimed.

Insiders claimed the trio was busted on a hot mic speaking about harvesting human organs from political prisoners, advanced biotechnology, and transplants that could keep them and their soldiers living and breathing for at least 150 years.

Vladimir Putin , Kim Jong-un , and China’s Xi Jinping recently met in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender. However, the dictators also secretly colluded to talk about their plans to have the rest of the world bow down to them, according to sources.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also join the trio in their fight against the world.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration," the controversial politician wrote. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

The evil trio, however, may soon become a group of four as they have reeled in India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi into their plans, insiders claimed, and national security expert Ryan Mauro is warning things will get ugly... and quick.

He explained: "That could be very detrimental to the United States because that type of military alliance, China, Russia, North Korea, and India, can basically do what the U.S. claims they want to do, and that is to project their military force anywhere in the world it wants."

Mauro continued: "My greatest fear is they're creating a massive super army of hard-core military professionals to create an insurmountable force to use against the U.S. and its allies, and if Xi has anything to say about it, his neighbor Taiwan may be the first casualty."