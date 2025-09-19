Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: America's Scariest Enemies Creating 'Super Soldiers to Take Over the World' as Russia and North Korea Look to Take On Trump in WW3

Photo of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump made it clear he is not afraid of his enemies' potential plans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 8:12 p.m. ET

More dark days for America may be ahead as China, Russia, and North Korea are said to be trying to create "biotech-fueled super soldiers" in a terrifying plot to take over the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, President Trump is also believed to be ready to fight back against the new Axis of Evil as World War III fears ramp up.

Super Soldiers On The Horizon?

Photo of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, and Xi Jinping are said to have had a secret meeting about their scary plans.

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, and China’s Xi Jinping recently met in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender. However, the dictators also secretly colluded to talk about their plans to have the rest of the world bow down to them, according to sources.

Insiders claimed the trio was busted on a hot mic speaking about harvesting human organs from political prisoners, advanced biotechnology, and transplants that could keep them and their soldiers living and breathing for at least 150 years.

"In a few years, with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be constantly transplanted so that [people] can live younger and younger, and even become immortal," Putin told Xi, sources claimed.

Trump may already be gearing up, however, as he previously warned the trio in a Truth Social post.

Will India Join The Fight Against America?

Photo of Narendra Modiand, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also join the trio in their fight against the world.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration," the controversial politician wrote. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

The evil trio, however, may soon become a group of four as they have reeled in India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi into their plans, insiders claimed, and national security expert Ryan Mauro is warning things will get ugly... and quick.

He explained: "That could be very detrimental to the United States because that type of military alliance, China, Russia, North Korea, and India, can basically do what the U.S. claims they want to do, and that is to project their military force anywhere in the world it wants."

Mauro continued: "My greatest fear is they're creating a massive super army of hard-core military professionals to create an insurmountable force to use against the U.S. and its allies, and if Xi has anything to say about it, his neighbor Taiwan may be the first casualty."

Gearing Up For A Global War?

Photo of Kim Jong-un
Source: MEGA

South Korea is already gearing up for a fight, asking for a military budget increase in case of a potential war with North Korea.

The world may be bracing for global war, as according to new documents revealed by French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, the French Ministry of Health told medical facilities to get ready for a "major engagement" by March 2026, as injured soldiers are expected to flood the hospitals.

In Asia, South Korea’s Defense Ministry is also asking for a massive budget increase, about $47.6billion, to protect itself over a potential war with North Korea.

With fears over super soldiers hitting the ground, Mauro claimed the U.S. is also testing its own technology with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

As for Trump, whose campaign centered on him being against war, he recently renamed the DOD as the Department of War, and he's boasted about how powerful the country's military is.

Trump V. Putin

Photo of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump accused Putin and the others of 'conspiring against the United States of America.'

"I am not concerned at all. We have the strongest military in the world, by far. Believe me," the 79-year-old said while on The Scott Jennings Show.

Putin seemed to be preparing to fight off the "strongest military, as he recently launched his Tu-22M3 strategic bombers as part of a joint military exercise drill with Belarus, in which the soldiers must fight off a mock attack and demonstrate "crushing" their enemies.

Video footage reportedly captured a bomber carrying out a strike on the mock enemy, "disrupting the control system and destroying critical objects."

