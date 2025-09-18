EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Brutal Real Feelings About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Laid Bare — 'It's My House, and I'm Paying for It'

The late monarch, who died in September 2022 aged 96, is said to have been upset by the couple's guest list, which excluded some royal relatives in favor of what she saw as "random" celebrities.

Queen Elizabeth II was left furious over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's plans for their 2018 Windsor Castle wedding, and fumed at aides, "It's my house, and I'm paying for it," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, the Queen was "annoyed" by the Sussexes' behavior during the planning and felt sidelined from decisions over the service at St George's Chapel.

Smith said: "Harry and Meghan just disinvited or didn't invite a whole group of family and cousins. The children of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and of the Gloucesters.

("Meghan) and Harry just 'exed' them out of the guest list, and they added all these other random people who barely even knew the Royal Family. That was just yet another irritation for the Queen."

A royal source familiar with the discussions claimed: "The Queen felt wounded that long-standing family members, who had always been part of big royal events, were left out while celebrities were invited instead.

"It clashed with everything she thought a royal wedding was meant to represent."