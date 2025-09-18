EXCLUSIVE: How 'Lazy' Meghan Markle Quietly Let Her 'Get Women Back to Work' Project Fizzle Out — 'She Only Wants to Help Herself!'

But three years later the scheme has quietly disappeared, prompting sharp criticism.

"It was billed as a serious attempt to help women, but the truth is it was a gimmick," one royal aide told us. "Meghan got the headlines on her birthday, and then she let the whole thing fizzle out. It says everything about her priorities."

Another source close to the palace said: "The failure of 40x40 underlines the problem. Meghan is nowhere near another Princess Diana, and never will be, no matter how much she fantasizes about that.

"Diana devoted herself to causes with commitment and empathy. Meghan wants the image of activism, but she doesn't follow through."

Those familiar with the dead project say there was little infrastructure behind the glossy launch video, which featured Markle joking with actor Melissa McCarthy.