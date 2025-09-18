EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Will Remember 2025 as Her Annus Horribilis' — 'Her Projects are Failures and Harry is Set to Ditch Her for the Royal Family'

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 44 in August, has spent the past year juggling her lifestyle brand As Ever, a Netflix cooking series With Love, Meghan, and her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder."

But critics argue none of these efforts has delivered the success she hoped for, leaving her struggling to carve out a lasting role beyond the monarchy.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "As she looks back over the past year I can imagine she's pretty depressed. She's started off a lot of things and none of them have come to any great fruition. Full marks to her for fully reinventing herself and coming up with new ideas, but it's not working very well."

A senior industry source said: "The Netflix contract was supposed to cement them as global players, but Harry's projects have flopped and Meghan's show barely registered.

"That has left the streamer pulling the plug, which is a humiliation. It also feeds into the sense that Harry could be tempted to step back towards his family, while Meghan doubles down on Hollywood."