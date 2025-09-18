EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Will Remember 2025 as Her Annus Horribilis' — 'Her Projects are Failures and Harry is Set to Ditch Her for the Royal Family'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 7:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle will remember 2025 as her "annus horribilis," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Experts and insiders claim she will hate the last 12 months by Christmas as her business ventures are faltering, her Netflix future uncertain, and Prince Harry is being increasingly drawn back toward the royal fold.
Back To Royal Life?
The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 44 in August, has spent the past year juggling her lifestyle brand As Ever, a Netflix cooking series With Love, Meghan, and her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder."
But critics argue none of these efforts has delivered the success she hoped for, leaving her struggling to carve out a lasting role beyond the monarchy.
Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "As she looks back over the past year I can imagine she's pretty depressed. She's started off a lot of things and none of them have come to any great fruition. Full marks to her for fully reinventing herself and coming up with new ideas, but it's not working very well."
A senior industry source said: "The Netflix contract was supposed to cement them as global players, but Harry's projects have flopped and Meghan's show barely registered.
"That has left the streamer pulling the plug, which is a humiliation. It also feeds into the sense that Harry could be tempted to step back towards his family, while Meghan doubles down on Hollywood."
Meghan's Marketing Trick?
Markle's As Ever brand has drawn attention for its carefully staged Instagram launches of jam, honey, and rosé wine – but insiders argue the "sold out" labels on the products are misleading.
"It's simply a marketing ploy," said one former staffer. "A small batch is released, it goes quickly, and then Meghan claims it's a runaway success. But there is no evidence of a sustainable brand here."
Another royal watcher hit out: "She wants to be the next Gwyneth Paltrow, but instead of Goop, she's left with gimmicks. Every project feels shallow, and it doesn't help that she tags her children in As Ever posts. That only fuels accusations she is using Archie and Lilibet for PR."
The Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan attracted only 5.3 million global views and was ranked 383rd in Netflix's recent engagement report.
Viewers mocked its recipes as "Pinterest food dressed up with PR."
Marketing expert Nick Ede said: "Meghan obviously is trying really hard to establish herself in a big way, and associating herself with other female founders was kind of a good idea.
"But the issue is that actually the As Ever brand hasn't really gone particularly far, so she can't really say that she's a particularly great female founder."
Vickers also warned: "I don't think she's been at all successful quite honestly. Very soon her children will grow up and I imagine they will be quite resentful at the way in which they've been used.
"Prince Harry always invariably seems to pop up at the end to give credence to her to show that he's on side with her – it's all rather depressing."
Another insider added: "For Meghan, this was meant to be the year she proved she could thrive outside the royal machine. Instead, she is ending it isolated in California, her projects struggling, and whispers growing that Harry might see his future once again with his family, not hers."
It is, in the famous words of the late Queen, going to be her annus horribilis – and it could get worse before Christmas if she and Harry split, which is looking increasingly more likely given he is forging new bonds with the royal family again.