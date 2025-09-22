Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Tense' Outings Spark Concern Royal Couple is 'Cracking Under Pressure' As They Prepare to Take Over the Throne
Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton's usually polished image appeared to falter this month when they were photographed in what seemed to be a tense exchange – prompting speculation the pressure of looming responsibility is beginning to show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple, both 43, was attending an engagement at the Natural History Museum – their first official event in two months – when cameras caught Kate looking noticeably downcast.
Couple Feels Pressure as Royal Rift Reopens Old Wounds
Friends and palace insiders say the strain of Prince Harry's recent return to the U.K., coupled with fears for cancer-stricken King Charles' health, has placed extraordinary stress on the Prince and Princess of Wales.
One palace source said: "William and Kate remain strong as a couple, but the strain is showing. Harry's meeting with Charles has reopened old wounds. Kate would like to see some form of peace, but William is firm. He feels Harry must earn back trust before they can even think about it."
The disagreement over how to handle Harry, 41, has become a persistent talking point between the couple, according to sources.
William & Kate Worry About Charles' Fragile Health
It comes against the backdrop of wider anxiety about the king's health. Charles, 76, continues treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2024, and while Buckingham Palace has emphasized stability, some close to the family suggest there are private fears his condition may be more fragile than acknowledged.
Another source said: "Behind the scenes, there are murmurs Charles' health is more fragile than reported. William and Kate are acutely aware it could mean stepping up sooner than either imagined."
Compounding the strain has been Kate's own cancer battle, which forced her to step back from public life earlier this year.
Kate and William Share First Outing Since Her Treatment
The Natural History Museum visit was her and William's first major joint outing since her treatment.
A source noted: "It was a difficult appearance for them. Given the weight they're carrying, it’s no surprise if a little tension showed."
Friends stress the Waleses remain united despite occasional flashes of tension.
One insider said: "Kate means well and wants what's best for him. But William believes this is a moment for caution, not making peace. That difference in outlook adds to the strain they're under."
Royal Atmosphere Shifts Amid Recent Family Losses
Meanwhile, royal watchers have been quick to note how the atmosphere around senior royals has shifted in recent weeks.
The death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at 92 was marked by the King and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, dressing in full mourning attire, in line with tradition.
By contrast, Queen Camilla, 78, chose to wear a simple black armband while attending the Braemar Games with Charles.
A palace insider said: "It didn't go unnoticed. Some thought she ignored the protocol the late Queen established."
Online, the reaction was sharper, with one comment claiming she had "flunked the decorum test."