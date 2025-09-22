Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Tense' Outings Spark Concern Royal Couple is 'Cracking Under Pressure' As They Prepare to Take Over the Throne

Friends and palace insiders say the strain of Prince Harry's recent return to the U.K., coupled with fears for cancer-stricken King Charles' health, has placed extraordinary stress on the Prince and Princess of Wales.

One palace source said: "William and Kate remain strong as a couple, but the strain is showing. Harry's meeting with Charles has reopened old wounds. Kate would like to see some form of peace, but William is firm. He feels Harry must earn back trust before they can even think about it."

The disagreement over how to handle Harry, 41, has become a persistent talking point between the couple, according to sources.