Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley's Book Bombshell: Elvis' Widow Reveals He Suggested 'Having An Abortion' After She Became Pregnant with Daughter Lisa Marie On Their Wedding Night

Priscilla, Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley
Priscilla and Elvis Presley were not ready for only daughter Lisa Marie.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Priscilla Presley has revealed Elvis openly asked her if she wanted to have an abortion after she unexpectedly became pregnant on their wedding night, RadarOnline.com can report.

Elvis' widow makes the revelation in her highly anticipated new memoir, Softly As I Leave You.

priscilla presley and elvis presley
Elvis and Priscilla married in 1967.

Priscilla fell in love with Elvis when she was just 14 years old. The two married in 1967, when she was 21, and the Naked Gun star learned soon after she was pregnant with their only daughter, Lisa Marie.

In her new tell-all, the now 80-year-old confessed after being forced to hide their romance for so long, the pregnancy discovery came too soon.

"Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," she writes. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart."

She added that neither she nor Elvis felt ready for a child, and she confessed to wondering if it would have been easier if she hadn't.

"For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I’d feel if I had an accident and miscarried," she writes. "I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts."

Pregnancy Was A 'Wake-Up Call'

Photo of Elvis Presley and his family
They welcomed daughter Lisa Marie shortly after saying 'I do.'

Seeing the emotional toll the shock pregnancy was taking on her life, Elvis asked her an impossible question.

"(He) looked at me one day and asked if I wanted to have an abortion," Priscilla confesses. "He told me he'd support whatever I wanted."

She called his questions a "wake-up call."

"The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can’t do that. This is our baby!'"

Elvis and Priscilla fell in love with Lisa-Marie the moment they first met her. Shortly thereafter, their marriage would fall apart, and Priscilla left the King in 1972 amid her torrid affair with martial arts master Mike Stone.

Elvis' Rage

Photo of Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla said Elvis would have supported her if she had wanted an abortion.

Priscilla shares in her new book that Elvis became humiliated and enraged when she announced she was leaving him.

"Elvis found the thought of me with another man unbearable," she writes. "In the weeks after my departure, he told the guys that 'Mike had to die'. He even asked Joe (Esposito) to find a hit man."

Priscilla went on to claim Esposito told her of Elvis' demands, and warned her to "be careful" and stay away from her ex. Eventually, Elvis calmed down and dropped the alleged "hit" on Priscilla.

She would go on to date Stone for three more years before the couple went their separate ways in 1975.

Priscilla Unhappy

Photo of Priscilla Presley
Priscilla divorced Elvis in 1973.

During their marriage, Priscilla and Elvis seemed to have it all. But in reality, his young wife was desperately unhappy.

Her escape was a dance class she attended "to break out a little bit," she said. She also began taking karate lessons, earning a green belt, after Elvis introduced her to instructor Stone.

A friend confided: "Mike became Priscilla's closest confidant."

As their relationship continued to deteriorate, Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973. The shattered love was truly traumatic for the King, and it was made worse when she began dating Stone.

"He was devastated for two reasons: Elvis was still in love with her, and he had lost control over her," Chris Hutchins, author of Elvis: A Personal Memoir, previously said. "Suddenly, Priscilla was in another man's life, and it made Elvis very, very angry. He was a good man, but he went mad with rage."

