Priscilla Presley's Book Bombshell: Elvis' Widow Reveals He Suggested 'Having An Abortion' After She Became Pregnant with Daughter Lisa Marie On Their Wedding Night

Priscilla fell in love with Elvis when she was just 14 years old. The two married in 1967, when she was 21, and the Naked Gun star learned soon after she was pregnant with their only daughter, Lisa Marie.

In her new tell-all, the now 80-year-old confessed after being forced to hide their romance for so long, the pregnancy discovery came too soon.

"Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open," she writes. "I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart."

She added that neither she nor Elvis felt ready for a child, and she confessed to wondering if it would have been easier if she hadn't.

"For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I’d feel if I had an accident and miscarried," she writes. "I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts."