'Had to Die': Elvis Was So Angry When He Learned Priscilla Had a New Boyfriend He Planned to Hire a Hitman to Kill Him, She Claims in New Tell-All Memoir

The Naked Gun star left the King in 1972 amid her torrid affair with martial arts master Mike Stone.

Priscilla Presley has revealed her husband, Elvis , became so incredibly jealous and angry after her affair with her karate instructor, the legendary singer threatened to have him killed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Priscilla has bared her soul for her new memoir.

In her new book, Softly, As I Leave You, the 80-year-old writes that Elvis became humiliated and enraged when she announced she was leaving him.

"Elvis found the thought of me with another man unbearable," she writes. "In the weeks after my departure, he told the guys that 'Mike had to die'. He even asked Joe (Esposito) to find a hit man."

Priscilla went on to claim Esposito told her of Elvis' demands, and warned her to "be careful" and stay away from her ex. Eventually, Elvis calmed down and dropped the alleged "hit" on Priscilla.

She would go on to date Stone for three more years before the couple went their separate ways in 1975.