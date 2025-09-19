EXCLUSIVE: Inside Princess Diana's Secret Connection With Prince Philip Revealed — 'She Saw Him as a Father Figure'

Their highly publicized separation in 1992 left her isolated from much of the royal family. Yet according to new accounts, Diana forged a surprising bond with Philip, who offered her guidance through a series of candid, handwritten letters.

"Diana had a level of trust in Philip that she rarely showed to others," one insider claimed. "She looked to him as a fatherly presence – honest, straightforward, but truly concerned about her finding her place in the royals. His letters were a real source of comfort when she felt most alone."

They added: "In a way, her love for Philip was greater than any feelings she had for Charles." Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, in his 2021 book, Philip: The Final Portrait, described the correspondence as sympathetic but unsentimental.

He wrote Philip's letters combined affection with frank advice, urging Diana to think carefully about her marriage.

Brandreth noted: "When Diana received the letters, she was at her most vulnerable and volatile. As soon as one arrived, she opened it, scanned it, usually burst immediately into tears, and then shared it with her closest friends."