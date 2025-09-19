Your tip
Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Secrets of Donald Trump's Love of Royals… And How He Thinks They Can 'Free Him From Scandal'

Photo of Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is hoping the royal family will keep him scandal-free.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Deluded Donald Trump believes his close ties to the British royal family can help shield him from mounting scandals in the United States, sources who have tracked his long fascination with monarchy tell RadarOnline.com.

The 79-year-old president, who has just enjoyed an unprecedented second state visit to the U.K., has repeatedly spoken of his admiration for Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, and privately confided to allies that being seen alongside the royals gives him legitimacy that domestic critics cannot touch.

Trump Thinks The Royals Will Save Him

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently visited the UK for the second time and was met with protests.

Trump's aides insist he views royal connections as a powerful public relations weapon during moments of political jeopardy.

"Donald is convinced that being pictured with the royals makes him untouchable," a political insider claimed. "He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King or Queen gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him – it's about image and survival."

Recent days have seen renewed scrutiny over Trump's connections with Jeffrey Epstein, especially around a 2003 birthday album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday. The House Oversight Committee released documents, including a note allegedly from Trump, inside the outline of a woman's figure, with a message ending "may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump denied writing or signing the note. There are also broader controversies.

Epstein's "birthday book" has triggered demands for more transparency, particularly about the "Epstein files" – including flight logs, contacts, and various alleged associations with high-profile people.

The President Is 'Fascinated' With The Royals

Photo of Kate Middleton, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president is said to be hoping the royals will help 'free him' from his scandals.

Trump's administration has been criticized for blocking or delaying the release of many of those documents. In another recent flare-up, photographs of the birthday card alleged to bear Trump’s signature were projected onto Windsor Castle in the UK during his state visit, part of a protest denouncing his past associations with Epstein.

But our source said as Prince Andrew is also tied to Epstein, there is "no chance" the UK royals can help the president look "clean when it comes to trying to whitewash his scandals.

"Trump's fascination with the royals dates back to his mother, Mary Anne Trump, a Scottish immigrant who adored Queen Elizabeth II. In The Art of the Deal, he recalled her transfixed by the Queen's coronation in 1953.

"I still remember my mother, who is Scottish by birth, sitting in front of the television set to watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation and not budging for an entire day," he wrote. He told Piers Morgan in 2019 his mother "would have been very proud" to see him meet the monarch, describing her as a "tremendous fan" of the Queen.

Trump's Royal Controversies

Photo of Donald Trump, King Charles, Camilla, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old is believed to be 'fascinated' with the royals.

That reverence has not stopped Trump from courting controversy. In the 1990s, Princess Diana was said to be alarmed by his advances. Broadcaster Selina Scott wrote the princess confided in her after being "bombarded" with lavish bouquets from the real estate mogul.

On the radio in 1997, Trump praised Diana’s looks, months after her death, with comments widely condemned as crass. He has also targeted other royals.

After topless photographs of Princess Kate were published in 2012, Trump tweeted: "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame."

Despite the disputes, Trump repeatedly expressed deep affection for Elizabeth.

Photo of King Charles, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been plagued with scandals for years.

His 2018 and 2019 visits to the UK were personal highlights. Trump's second state visit, hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle, marks the first time an elected head of state has been invited twice.

The timing is notable as Trump is facing multiple legal cases in the US, alongside questions about his business empire.

"He sees these visits as redemption arcs," our insider claimed. "He can be facing indictments one day, then standing in Windsor Castle the next. In his mind, that contrast frees him from scandal. It's classic Trump – he thinks the crown can launder his reputation."

