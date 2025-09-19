Trump's aides insist he views royal connections as a powerful public relations weapon during moments of political jeopardy.

"Donald is convinced that being pictured with the royals makes him untouchable," a political insider claimed. "He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King or Queen gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him – it's about image and survival."

Recent days have seen renewed scrutiny over Trump's connections with Jeffrey Epstein, especially around a 2003 birthday album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday. The House Oversight Committee released documents, including a note allegedly from Trump, inside the outline of a woman's figure, with a message ending "may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump denied writing or signing the note. There are also broader controversies.

Epstein's "birthday book" has triggered demands for more transparency, particularly about the "Epstein files" – including flight logs, contacts, and various alleged associations with high-profile people.