Move Over, Meghan Markle: David and Victoria Beckham 'Planning to Launch Rival Brand' Selling Own Homemade Jam, Wine and Gin as Duchess' Business Continues to Flop

Now the soccer legend wants to feed his fans by launching a farm shop featuring his goods, as well as a home brand with his wife, Victoria Beckham .

Beckham, 50, has impressed fans widely with his farming and gardening skills over the past few years, showcasing the results of his crops and recipes on social media.

Meghan Markle 's floundering As Ever brand is going to have some real competition in the celebrity jam market, as David Beckham 's farm-honed skills are going into a range of products, including the traditionally English fruit spread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

David was photobombed by one of his chickens while harvesting spring onions in his garden.

“And now he thinks he’s ready to start selling his produce to the public. He knows people would come from all over to go to a Beckham Farm Shop. He’s taken lots of courses and really feels at home with nature, and it can become another extension of their brand," the source spilled.

“David has been working really hard over the past few years on growing his own fruit and vegetables, as well as his honey, as it is his dream to have his own shop one day,” an insider revealed about Beckham's talents on his and wife's $16.1 million farm in England's Cotswolds.

David makes his own honey, which he currently gives as gifts to friends and family.

"Vic has big plans, and while the project will mainly be handled by their eldest team, she and David will be front and center of the launch and any publicity. They’re also thinking about branching out into wines and gins, while Vic can see herself designing some country interiors," the spy said about the Beckhams' big dreams.

“It could easily be something to rival Meghan’s As ever brand – Vic knows she has the background and expertise to blow her out of the water if she wanted to. There’s a potentially huge market in the US for English country living and both David and Victoria know how to make it a success," the source explained.

"Meghan’s brand is very American, and Vic feels that she’s a divisive figure in the UK and could hamper her efforts there, so she sees a huge opportunity for Brand Beckham with this," the insider shared.

"She is fully behind it as she sees how much it energizes David."