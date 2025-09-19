Move Over, Meghan Markle: David and Victoria Beckham 'Planning to Launch Rival Brand' Selling Own Homemade Jam, Wine and Gin as Duchess' Business Continues to Flop
Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's floundering As Ever brand is going to have some real competition in the celebrity jam market, as David Beckham's farm-honed skills are going into a range of products, including the traditionally English fruit spread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Beckham, 50, has impressed fans widely with his farming and gardening skills over the past few years, showcasing the results of his crops and recipes on social media.
Now the soccer legend wants to feed his fans by launching a farm shop featuring his goods, as well as a home brand with his wife, Victoria Beckham.
Talented Grower
“David has been working really hard over the past few years on growing his own fruit and vegetables, as well as his honey, as it is his dream to have his own shop one day,” an insider revealed about Beckham's talents on his and wife's $16.1 million farm in England's Cotswolds.
“And now he thinks he’s ready to start selling his produce to the public. He knows people would come from all over to go to a Beckham Farm Shop. He’s taken lots of courses and really feels at home with nature, and it can become another extension of their brand," the source spilled.
'Big Plans'
"Vic has big plans, and while the project will mainly be handled by their eldest team, she and David will be front and center of the launch and any publicity. They’re also thinking about branching out into wines and gins, while Vic can see herself designing some country interiors," the spy said about the Beckhams' big dreams.
“It could easily be something to rival Meghan’s As ever brand – Vic knows she has the background and expertise to blow her out of the water if she wanted to. There’s a potentially huge market in the US for English country living and both David and Victoria know how to make it a success," the source explained.
"Meghan’s brand is very American, and Vic feels that she’s a divisive figure in the UK and could hamper her efforts there, so she sees a huge opportunity for Brand Beckham with this," the insider shared.
"She is fully behind it as she sees how much it energizes David."
Plums Are His Jam
David has become so adept at making honey since starting his first hive in 2020 that he founded his own honey-based snack brand, Bee Up snacks. He frequently shares his honey tips on social media.
Victoria, 50, showed how her husband had become a master at making jams, working with plums grown on their farm in a September 7 Instagram Story video. The Spice Girls singer gushed, "I'm impressed" as David whipped up several batches in their kitchen while testing different recipes.
While their estranged son, Brooklyn, made a less-than-impressive strawberry jam-making tutorial two weeks prior, Victoria's cheeky video was a shot at both Markle, 44, and her eldest child, 26.
“Vic has got a very wicked sense of humour. The jam video is aimed at Brooklyn, for sure, but she may also be having a pop at Meghan," dished the insider.
As Ever's 'Pause'
Beckham's videos showcasing his jam and honey skills are much more thorough than the ones Markle has shared while promoting her As Ever brand.
The Duchess of Sussex launched the products in March, which included a raspberry spread rather than actual jam, wildflower honey, a crêpe mix, shortbread cookies, and her beloved dried flower sprinkles.
While Markle claimed her items sold out in under an hour, she was hit with allegations that the stock of products was kept low to create a buzz around the brand.
In June, the former Suits star announced that she would pause restocking items, with the goal of "take a step back, gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what As Ever could be."
Markle went on to launch an As Ever wine, but her second rosé failed to find success after being accused of having the same expensive price as the first, but with a lower alcohol content.