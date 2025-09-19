EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Lawyers Drawing Up 'Bulletproof Marriage Contract' for His 'Secret Fiancé' Ana de Armas
Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise is preparing a "bulletproof" marriage contract for Ana de Armas, with lawyers working behind the scenes to lock down terms before he marries the actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible star and the Cuban star, 37, have been at the center of speculation they have gotten secretly engaged since they were first spotted dining together in London's Soho on Valentine's Day. After months of denial about their blossoming relationship, the couple finally made it public by recently appearing hand-in-hand in Vermont, close to the $7million home de Armas bought in 2022 following her split from Ben Affleck.
Cruise's Contract For De Armas?
Sources close to the pair tell us their romance has accelerated rapidly, with Cruise determined to avoid repeating mistakes from his three previous marriages after he quietly asked de Armas to become his next wife.
An entertainment insider claimed: "Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he's careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it's vital to have everything mapped out. He wants a contract that leaves no room for doubt – something fair, transparent, and completely solid."
Another friend of pair claimed: "This has nothing to do with doubt on Tom's part. For him, it shows just how committed he is.
"He wants everything prepared ahead of time, so the moment he proposes, there are no obstacles. As soon as she agrees, the agreement is ready to go."
Cruise Was Deeply Impacted By Katie Holmes Divorce
Cruise, worth an estimated $600million, has instructed his legal team to craft an agreement that covers assets, privacy, and what one source called his "non-negotiable need for discretion." de Armas, who has her own net worth of around $20million, is said to be relaxed about the plan."
"Ana is laid-back and usually comfortable letting Tom take the lead," a source close to the couple claimed. "She understands how detail-oriented he is and doesn't mind. Tom is adamant she'll have her own legal team look over the agreement – he wants it balanced for both of them."
The move comes more than a decade after Cruise's high-profile split from Katie Holmes, 46, with whom he shares his estranged daughter Suri, 19. Their seven-year marriage ended in 2012 amid reports Holmes had drawn up a secret "escape plan" involving a New York apartment and a burner phone.
She is widely believed to have signed a strict non-disclosure agreement as part of the settlement.
A Hollywood associate dished: "Tom was deeply affected by that divorce. He didn't see it coming, and he's determined not to go through something like that again. That's why he's so focused on having everything settled before he commits to another marriage."
de Armas' discreet approach to past relationships – including her time with Affleck in 2021 and a brief romance with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba's president – is said to be a major part of her appeal to Cruise.
"She's everything Tom is looking for – smart, stunning, sophisticated, and above all, discreet," a source said. "He even refers to her as his 'Vault,' and that kind of privacy is exactly what he values most."
A Wedding On The Horizon?
The couple has reportedly begun talking about family plans, with Cruise eager to have children. Wedding preparations are already said to be underway, with London emerging as his preferred location.
"He's scouting dates and venues," an insider added. "Tom dreams of having Prince William and Princess Kate there – that would be the ultimate highlight. "But for him, the true treasure is Ana. "He's set on making this marriage succeed and will do whatever it takes to keep it on track."