EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Lawyers Drawing Up 'Bulletproof Marriage Contract' for His 'Secret Fiancé' Ana de Armas

Sources close to the pair tell us their romance has accelerated rapidly, with Cruise determined to avoid repeating mistakes from his three previous marriages after he quietly asked de Armas to become his next wife.

An entertainment insider claimed: "Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he's careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it's vital to have everything mapped out. He wants a contract that leaves no room for doubt – something fair, transparent, and completely solid."

Another friend of pair claimed: "This has nothing to do with doubt on Tom's part. For him, it shows just how committed he is.

"He wants everything prepared ahead of time, so the moment he proposes, there are no obstacles. As soon as she agrees, the agreement is ready to go."