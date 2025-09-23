EXCLUSIVE: Inside William & Kate's Secret Dinner After Shock Split — Royal Butler Reveals Details On Their Intimate Evening Together After 'Something Changed' Between The Couple

Harrold says he was devastated when William and Middleton shockingly broke up three years later.

"When they’d split up in January 2007, I had no idea. The first I knew was when I read about it in the press. I was absolutely gutted, but it wasn’t my place or business to say anything to him about it," Harrold writes, referring to William.

The butler-turned-royal commentator believes the pressures of being a young couple in the spotlight might have gotten to Middleton and the prince.

"I did wonder if they had taken a break to try to get the media to back off them, because the attention on them was awful. It must have been so hard to deal with that," he speculates.

"I was really upset, because they were so sweet together. When they got back together eight months later, I did tell them how happy I was for them and what an amazing couple they were," Harrold reveals. "As far as I was concerned, for the time they were apart, there was no sign of anyone else. Kate was always the one."