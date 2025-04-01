EXCLUSIVE: Break-Up That Shook the Palace: Secrets of the Moment Prince William and Kate Middleton's Fairytale Crumbled — And How They Got Back Together

Middleton, now 43, said: "Well, I think if you really go out with someone for quite a long time, you do get to know each other very, very well, you go through the good times, you go through the bad times.

But William, 42, wanted to put the brakes on.

He recalled: "I thought we were too young. We both needed our space. We needed to find our way."

A palace insider told us: "The worst thing about their split was that after five years together, he did it in a 30-minute phone call."

The couple had met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. For years, they seemed inseparable.

But behind palace walls, cracks were forming.

Friends whispered that William, already struggling under the crushing weight of royal expectations, had begun to listen to warnings from his father, Charles and grandfather, Prince Philip, that he needed to get engaged or get out with other gals and "sow some wild oats."

Middleton said she already knew her prince was "drifting away" and had sensed "something was wrong" for a while.