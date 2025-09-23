EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris 'Cleaned House' of Biden Advisers While Taking Over Presidential Campaign... After Admitting She was 'Concerned' About Their Skills

In her explosive new memoir recounting her rushed campaign, 107 Days, Harris admits there were questions during those early days over how the campaign "needed to be reshaped." Namely, which staff members should stay and which should go.

Harris writes that some of Biden's top advisers saw things differently than she did.

"I had my concerns," she writes. "Some, like Mike Donilon, one of Joe's closest advisers, had moved from the West Wing to the campaign because he was an expert in channeling Joe; he knew Joe's every whim and inflection.

"It was unclear how that expertise could work for me. In fact, he left the campaign and returned to the West Wing less than two weeks later."