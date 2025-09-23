EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris 'Cleaned House' of Biden Advisers While Taking Over Presidential Campaign... After Admitting She was 'Concerned' About Their Skills
Sept. 23 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has revealed she had "concerns" with some of Joe Biden's campaign advisers when she first took over his doomed presidential run just months before the election, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former vice president brought in her own staff after worrying about Biden's "dog-and-pony bulls---."
In her explosive new memoir recounting her rushed campaign, 107 Days, Harris admits there were questions during those early days over how the campaign "needed to be reshaped." Namely, which staff members should stay and which should go.
Harris writes that some of Biden's top advisers saw things differently than she did.
"I had my concerns," she writes. "Some, like Mike Donilon, one of Joe's closest advisers, had moved from the West Wing to the campaign because he was an expert in channeling Joe; he knew Joe's every whim and inflection.
"It was unclear how that expertise could work for me. In fact, he left the campaign and returned to the West Wing less than two weeks later."
'Fixing the Problem'
Harris complained the campaign lacked a specific direction and was only interested in "(fixing) the problem by throwing money at it."
She was also surprised by how gently Biden was treated.
The former candidate explains: "For several months, the Biden-Harris campaign team had been holding meetings in what's called the 'tennis hut,' a pavilion on the grounds of the White House. These political briefings often made no sense to me.
"Mike Donilon would filter the data from the polls and present the numbers in soothing terms: that the razor-thin, within-the-margin-of-error results were no cause for hair on fire; that really there was nothing to see here."
She continues: "My chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, turned to me as we left one of these meetings and said, 'If I ever organized that sort of dog-and-pony bulls--- for you, you'd have my head on a platter."
Harris Tells-All
Harris packed her book with accusations and revelations about her former boss, detailing just how big a role former First Lady Jill Biden played in her husband's decision to run again.
"'It's Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness?" the 60-year-old writes.
"In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."
Loyal Until the End
Harris argues that Biden was simply getting more tired with age, while refusing to refute published reports that he was suffering from severe cognitive decline.
"Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden’s infirmity. Here is the truth as I lived it. Joe Biden was a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction, able to discharge the duties of president," the former U.S. senator explains in the book.
"On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best. But at 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles," Harris claims.
"I don’t believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country," she declares.