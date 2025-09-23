EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kamala Harris' Explosive Fight with Husband Doug Emhoff Just Two Weeks Before Facing Humiliating Election Loss to Trump... as Ex-Veep Admits 'Stress' Took Its Toll

Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff got into an explosive fight that threatened their marriage just before the presidential election, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The former vice president admits she was feeling the pressure of running a grueling campaign against eventual winner Donald Trump.

Source: mega Both admitted the stress of the campaign race had finally gotten to them.

Just 16 days before the November election, Harris celebrated her landmark 60th birthday. But she reveals in her new tell-all memoir, 107 Days, her husband apparently forgot her special day – leading to an argument that would test the limits of their love. After a busy day of campaigning on October 20, Harris writes that she was looking forward to a special evening with the second gentleman. "Though we were apart a lot those days, campaigning in different cities, for my birthday our staff conspired so that we'd meet up in Philadelphia," she writes. "I was wondering what he'd planned for our evening." She answered her own question bluntly: "The simple answer: Nothing. Not a thing."

Making Things Worse

Source: mega Emhoff had apparently forgotten his wife's birthday.

Even worse, Emhoff apparently forgot to get his wife a gift and thought he could sweep that under the rug with a re-gifted necklace. "When I turned it over, I saw that the pearls' backing had been engraved with the date," she writes about the jewelry. "How thoughtful, to commemorate the milestone of my big birthday." But then she looked closer. "The date was not my birthday. It was the date of our wedding anniversary," she confesses. "He'd obviously intended to give me both pieces on our anniversary, until it occurred to him that by repurposing one piece, he could kill two birds with one stone. "He could practice thrift and also save himself the bother of shopping for a birthday gift."

The Last Straw

Source: mega The couple have been married since 2014.

Harris decided to draw a bath for herself to calm down and relax, but when she was ready to get out of the tub, she noticed all the towels were hanging on the other side of the room. She tried calling Emhoff for help, but he was preoccupied with the Dodgers vs. Mets playoff game. Desperate, she called his cell phone, which he finally picked up and answered nonchalantly, "What's Up?" That was the last straw. "And then we got into it," Harris revealed. "The stress had finally gotten to both of us. It was one of those fights that every married couple has had. But we weren't every married couple."

Peace Offering

Source: mega They now live a life as private citizens.