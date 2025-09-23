Make Way for Trump! French President Emmanuel Macron Calls The Don for Help After Suffering Major Embarrassment As His Motorcade is Stopped... Forcing Him to Walk

Emmanuel Macron's car was left at a standstill in New York City thanks to traffic from the United Nations conference, and the French President decided to reach out to Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A clip on social media showed Macron pleading with an NYPD cop to help him get through the traffic, to no avail.

Macron's Reaches Out To Trump For Help

Source: @brutofficiel/tiktok Macron reached out to Trump when he found himself stuck in traffic in New York City.

"I'm really sorry, Mr. President, everything is currently blocked,” the cop was captured telling the distressed politician, as Macron urged the police officer to let him through if Trump's convoy is not immediately passing by. Macron then decides to take things into his own hands... by reaching out to Trump. "How are you? Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you," Macron is seen telling the US president on the phone while laughing. However, the call didn't lead to anything as the 47-year-old was forced to walk through the city streets, according to reports. Macron didn't seem to be bothered too much, as he was seen posing with photos with residents. At one point, a passerby is seen taking a photo with Macron before kissing him on the head, leading the French politician to tell us security team to stand down.

Trump's UN Rambling

@brutofficiel Quand Emmanuel Macron appelle Donald Trump car le convoi du président américain le bloque dans les rues de New-York. ♬ son original - Brut.

Macron spoke at the UN conference on Monday, September 23, using his time to formally recognize the "State of Palestine" on behalf of France. Trump, for his speech on the following day, went a different route. The 79-year-old called out several of his allies, bashing some of their decisions. At one point, Trump falsely claimed London is moving toward "Sharia law" under the mayor, Sadiq Khan. Trump rambled: "I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor. It’s been so changed, so changed that they want to go to Sharia law, but you're in a different country. You can't do that." In response, a spokesperson for Khan said: "We are not going to dignify [Trump's] appalling and bigoted comments with a response. London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we're delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here."

Trump Complains About Open Boarders

Source: MEGA Trump was in New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where he bashed his allies as usual.

The controversial president wasn't done there, as he then touched on open borders and once again bashed his fellow countries: "It's time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. See, I can tell you. I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell." The former reality star then boasted about his actions to shut down "uncontrolled migration." Trump added: "Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stopped coming... They're not coming anymore."

Source: MEGA The 79-year-old raged, 'your countries are going to hell.'