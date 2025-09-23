Donald Trump's 'Would-Be' Assassin GUILTY On All Charges: Ryan Routh Faces Up to Life In Prison For 'Trying to Kill President' on Florida Golf Course

The prosecution was able to lay out how Routh planned out his assassination attempt, visiting the golf course numerous times while plotting out his vision.

Cell phone data placed him in the club's vicinity, where he spent 16 hours one day, starting at 4 a.m.

During the closing arguments, federal prosecutor Christopher Browne told jurors that Routh had been planning the attack on Trump "for a long, long time."

Browne brought up a note written by Routh before his botched assassination attempt that read, "To the World. This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you."

"It is not every case where the defendant writes his intent down on a piece of paper," Browne noted.