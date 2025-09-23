James Van Der Beek Shocks Fans With Frail Appearance During Surprise Cameo at 'Dawson’s Creek' Reunion After Dropping Out Due to 'Illness' Amid Cancer Battle

Van Der Beek was shown from the shoulders up in a close-up, wearing a newsboy cap and looking pale and thin.

The star revealed he had been diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer in August 2023, and the money raised from the Dawson's Creek reunion went to the "F Cancer" charity.

His co-star, Michelle Williams, organized the event, at which the prominent cast members gathered for a one-night-only reading of the show's pilot script.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together. I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my castmates, my beautiful cast in person,” Van Der Beek said in his message while thanking the cast, crew, and the "best fans in the world."

The coming-of-age drama aired on The WB from 2003 through 2008.