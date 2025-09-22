Your tip
James Van Der Beek

'I Won't Get To Be There': James Van Der Beek Sparks New Health Fears After Dropping Out of 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion due to 'Illness' Amid Cancer Battle

photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek has pulled out of a 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event due to illness as he continues battle with cancer.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

James Van Der Beek has sparked fresh health fears after pulling out of the Dawson's Creek reunion.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 48-year-old star, who was set to read the pilot along with the original cast for a charity event on Monday, September 22, told how he was "gutted" not being able to attend after contracting two stomach viruses.

Van Der Beek's Reason For Not Attending Revealed

photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek spoke of his disappointment at missing the event.

The former teen heartthrob's illness comes as he continues to battle cancer.

He wrote on Instagram: "This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January.

"So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.

"Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."

'I Won't Get To Stand On That Stage'

Source: @vanderjames/Instagram

The actor said he was 'looking forward' to attending.

His wife, Kimberly, confirmed herself she and their kids will represent their family on the special night, held at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

She declared her intent to go while answering fans in the comments after her husband, who played the titular character throughout the show's run from 1998 to 2003, announced he would be unable to make the much-anticipated event.

"Was important to him we come!!" she wrote on social media.

Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle

photo of James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly.
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly, and their children, will represent him at the event.

The actor didn't publicly reveal his cancer battle until roughly a year later.

Van Der Beek recently opened up about his diagnosis, saying "there wasn’t any red flag or something glaring" when it came to his symptoms.

He said: "I was healthy. I was doing the cold plunge. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape, and I had stage 3 cancer, and I had no idea."

photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek says he's now in the 'healing phase' of his cancer battle.

The Varsity Blues star, said he didn't realize he was past the age to begin screenings.

He explained: "Before my diagnosis, I didn’t know much about colorectal cancer. I didn’t even realize the screening age (had) dropped to 45; I thought it was still 50."

After competing as Griffin on The Masked Singer, Van Der Beek explained he's now in a "healing phase."

"I feel like I can see the finish line… I'm in a healing phase, which is great," he said in March.

