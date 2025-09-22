'I Won't Get To Be There': James Van Der Beek Sparks New Health Fears After Dropping Out of 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion due to 'Illness' Amid Cancer Battle

The former teen heartthrob's illness comes as he continues to battle cancer.

He wrote on Instagram: "This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January.

"So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.

"Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."