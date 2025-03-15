Your tip
James Van Der Beek

WATCH: Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Opens Up in Heart-Wrenching Video About Past Year Being 'Hardest of His Life' As He Battles Stage 3 Colon Cancer: 'I Had to Look My Mortality in the Eye'

Photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek called this the hardest year of his life.

Profile Image

March 15 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

James Van Der Beek, known for his role in the hit TV series Dawson's Creek, opened up about his battle with colorectal cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who shares six children with his wife Kimberly, revealed that he had to undergo treatment, which kept him away from his family during a crucial time.

dawsons creek james van der beek heart wrenching video colon cancer
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek took to Instagram and shared that he had to grapple with the reality of being away from his loved ones while receiving treatment.

In a clip posted for his 48th birthday he said: "It has been the hardest year of my life and I wanted to share something that I learned with y’all."

The Varsity Blues actor added: "When I was younger I used to define myself as an actor, which was never really all that fulfilling. And then I became a husband and that was much better. And then I became a father and that was the ultimate."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @vanderjames/instagram
Van Der Beek defined himself as a "loving, capable, strong, supportive husband, father, provider, steward of the land", but said he was worried cancer could've taken that from him.

He explained: "This year, I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I came nose to nose with death.

"All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me. I was away for treatment so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them."

"I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working. I couldn’t even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you’re supposed to prune them."

dawsons creek james van der beek heart wrenching video colon cancer
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly share six children together.

The '90s TV icon first shared news of his diagnosis in November 2024.

Van Der Beek revealed he had colorectal cancer and said: "I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

"There's reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

dawsons creek james van der beek heart wrenching video colon cancer
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek has gone through a journey of 'self-discovery'.

Colorectal cancer, per the American Cancer Society, starts in the colon or the rectum, which makes up the large intestine in the digestive system.

Following a journey of "self-discovery and meditation", Van Der Beek said he realized: "I am worthy of God's love, simply because I exist. And if I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own?"

"And the same is true for you," he told his followers as he acknowledged the prayers and support he's received since his diagnosis.

He concluded by telling fans their mantra can simply be: "'I am worthy of love.' Because you are."

