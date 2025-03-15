WATCH: Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Opens Up in Heart-Wrenching Video About Past Year Being 'Hardest of His Life' As He Battles Stage 3 Colon Cancer: 'I Had to Look My Mortality in the Eye'

Van Der Beek defined himself as a "loving, capable, strong, supportive husband, father, provider, steward of the land", but said he was worried cancer could've taken that from him.

He explained: "This year, I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I came nose to nose with death.

"All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me. I was away for treatment so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them."

"I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working. I couldn’t even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you’re supposed to prune them."