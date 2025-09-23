Kamala Harris Holds Back Tears as She Recalls 'Grieving' Following 'Traumatic' Election Loss to Donald Trump — 'It Was Very Difficult'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris opened up like never before about how gutted she was about losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump during a revealing appearance on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former vice president, 60, was promoting her new book, 107 Days, in which she detailed her brief run for the White House after Joe Biden decided not to seek a second term, with less than four months to go before Election Day.
Harris Left Near Tears
Harris revealed the devastation she felt on election night, near tears, on the daytime show.
"That night, I grieved in a way that I have not since my mother died," the ex-veep explained. Her mom, Shyamala Harris, passed away in February 2009.
Harris said it wasn't a deep personal agony but one she felt for what was to come with a second Trump presidency.
"The pain was not at all about losing a race. I knew what it was going to mean for the country," she revealed. "All I could say over and over again was 'My God, my God, my God,'"
Harris Addressed Doomed 2024 'The View' Appearance
Harris addressed the long-debated subject of whether her disastrous October 2024 appearance on The View, where, when asked what she would do differently as president than Biden, 82, she infamously responded, "There is not a thing that comes to mind."
She said she was a very "loyal person," sharing, "I didn't fully appreciate how much people wanted to know there was a difference between me and President Biden."
"I thought it was obvious. And I didn't want to offer a difference in a way that would be received or suggested to be a criticism," Harris offered. "I realize now that I didn't fully appreciate how much of an issue it was."
Harris Underestimated Biden's Unpopularity
Panelist Sunny Hostin, who asked Harris the question in 2024, pointed out that she "did realize how deeply unpopular" Biden was at the time. She then read a line from 107 Days where Harris wrote, "Everything about my appearance on The View was going fine until it wasn't."
Harris went on to write that she "pulled the pin on a hand grenade" with her controversial response to Hostin's question.
Hostin pointed out to Harris that the Trump campaign "weaponized" her answer and that several top Democratic operatives claimed it was a "turning point" in her candidacy. Hostin then asked if Harris felt that moment on The View tipped the election in Trump's favor, to which she quickly replied, "No!"
Make Way for Trump! French President Emmanuel Macron Calls The Don for Help After Suffering Major Embarrassment As His Motorcade is Stopped... Forcing Him to Walk
Viewers Go Off On Harris
Some viewers were incredulous that Harris didn't think her answer about Biden had a serious impact on her campaign.
In the comments of the clip posted by the show to X, one person huffed, "She didn’t recognize an issue so obvious that even Sunny Hostin knew immediately she had stepped on a hand grenade? She couldn’t articulate how she’d be different than Joe Biden in a way that wouldn’t be perceived as critical of Joe Biden? Seriously?"
A second user asked: "How is it possible to spend $1. billion on a presidential campaign and not know that you need to distance yourself from an obviously failed president? How?"
A third person defended Harris, writing, "She was running against Trump, not Biden. I wasn't interested in her distancing herself from the administration she was serving in as VP."