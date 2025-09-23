Kamala Harris Holds Back Tears as She Recalls 'Grieving' Following 'Traumatic' Election Loss to Donald Trump — 'It Was Very Difficult'

Harris revealed the devastation she felt on election night, near tears, on the daytime show.

"That night, I grieved in a way that I have not since my mother died," the ex-veep explained. Her mom, Shyamala Harris, passed away in February 2009.

Harris said it wasn't a deep personal agony but one she felt for what was to come with a second Trump presidency.

"The pain was not at all about losing a race. I knew what it was going to mean for the country," she revealed. "All I could say over and over again was 'My God, my God, my God,'"