Kamala Harris Admits She Didn't Choose Pete Buttigieg as Veep Because He's Gay: 'Too Big of a Risk'

Harris is just days away from the September 23 release of her highly anticipated memoir, 107 Days, which promises to deliver a "behind-the-scenes account" on the "high-stakes" campaign she led after Biden suspended his re-election bid three months before the election.

Among the early secrets being spilled is the revelation that the 60-year-old had a different running mate in mind – but knew it would be a tough sell.

According to a preview in The Atlantic, Harris originally eyed former Secretary of Transportation and her close friend, Pete Buttigieg, for the VP role, but ultimately decided that it would be "too big a risk" for a Black woman to run with a gay man.

Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner – if I were a straight white man," Harris details in her book. "But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man.

"Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk."