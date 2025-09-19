Kamala Harris Admits She Didn't Choose Pete Buttigieg as Veep Because He's Gay: 'Too Big of a Risk'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has revealed in her explosive new memoir that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was not her first choice for vice president, RadarOnline.com can report, during her ill-fated and brief 2024 presidential campaign.
Harris has promised to lift the lid on the circumstances before her hastily run race, which was slapped together after President Biden's disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Harris Rejects Selecting Buttigieg For VP
Harris is just days away from the September 23 release of her highly anticipated memoir, 107 Days, which promises to deliver a "behind-the-scenes account" on the "high-stakes" campaign she led after Biden suspended his re-election bid three months before the election.
Among the early secrets being spilled is the revelation that the 60-year-old had a different running mate in mind – but knew it would be a tough sell.
According to a preview in The Atlantic, Harris originally eyed former Secretary of Transportation and her close friend, Pete Buttigieg, for the VP role, but ultimately decided that it would be "too big a risk" for a Black woman to run with a gay man.
Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner – if I were a straight white man," Harris details in her book. "But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man.
"Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk."
Buttigieg Was Left Perplexed By The Decision
Harris shared in her book that "Pete knew" about the risk, but the politician told Politico on Thursday, September 18, it was all news to him, strongly stating he believed in letting the voters make the ultimate decision.
"My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories," Buttigieg snapped back.
He then pointed to the success President Obama had during his campaigns, along with his own two terms as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as examples of letting the voters make the decision.
"You just have to go to voters with what you think you can do for them," he said. “Politics is about the results we can get for people and not about these other things."
Harris Will Lift Lid On Election In New Book
Harris hits the road next week to start promoting her memoir and is likely to face lots of questions about it and her failed campaign.
She first announced the book in July, when her official X account shared a video along with the caption: "What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.
"107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it."
In the clip, Harris described her campaign as being "intense, high-stakes, and deeply personal."
Behind-The-Scenes
The former vice president added: "Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days. Talking with my team, my family, my friends, and pulling my thoughts together. In essence, writing a journal that is this book.
"With candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward.
"In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while."