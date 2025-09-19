Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is 'Secretly Seething' Her Pal Abigail Spencer Shared Old Snaps of Them From Her Acting Days

Photo of Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle 'was secretly seething' after pal Abigail Spencer shared old snaps from her acting days.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is "secretly seething" after her close friend Abigail Spencer posted throwback photos of them together from their Suits days – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the duchess hates being reminded of her past life as a "low-rent actress."

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 44 on August 4, shares the same birthday with Spencer, 43.

Old 'Suits' Photos Clash With Meghan's Carefully Built Brand

Abigail Spencer posted throwback photos with Meghan Markle.
Source: @abigailspencer/INSTAGRAM

Abigail Spencer posted throwback photos with Meghan Markle.

To mark the occasion, Spencer shared affectionate words on Instagram alongside several pictures of the pair during their years working together on the hit legal drama, which Markle left in 2018 ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry.

Even though Meghan thanked her friend publicly, insiders say she was privately frustrated by the reminder of her former career.

"Meghan cannot stand being reminded of that chapter," said one Hollywood source.

"She's desperate to rebrand herself as a global humanitarian and lifestyle entrepreneur, not as the actress who once scraped by in cable TV.

"Having those old pictures dragged out again undermines the carefully curated image she's built. It's the same way Victoria Beckham hates being reminded she was in the Spice Girls after reinventing herself as a fashion designer."

Source: @abigailspencer/INSTAGRAM

Insiders claimed the photos stirred Meghan's old insecurities.

Markle's Birthday Reply Reportedly Masked Private Fury

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Meghan fumed privately over the old shots.

The photos, which showed Markle in a halter dress and later in jeans and a black coat, were warmly captioned by Spencer, who described her as "champagne in human form" and thanked her for their enduring friendship.

Markle responded with a birthday greeting of her own. But her inner circle insists the response was made "through gritted teeth" and "all for show" as the duchess was really left fuming behind the scenes.

"She's tried to bury her acting past because she associates it with struggle and rejection," another insider said.

"It reminds her of hustling for bit parts and never being taken seriously. To Meghan, that life feels humiliating now that she's positioning herself as royalty and a thought leader."

Meghan Lacks Success To Rival Gwyneth's Empire

Photo of Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Spencer called Meghan 'champagne in human form.'

Friends have compared her ambitions to those of Gwyneth Paltrow, who reinvented herself from Oscar-winning actress to lifestyle mogul with Goop. But the parallels, they say, only highlight how Markle has been a failure in both fields.

"Meghan would love to be seen the way Gwyneth is now – as a tastemaker who left Hollywood behind," said a Los Angeles media executive.

"The difference is Gwyneth had an A-list film career before she pivoted. Meghan will never match that success, either on screen or in business."

The duchess has pursued content creation ventures with Netflix and Spotify, alongside her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. But critics point out the contrast with Paltrow's multi-million-dollar empire.

Meghan Can't Escape Her Struggling Hollywood Roots

Photo of Meghan Markle

Friends compared Meghan’s ambitions to Gwyneth Paltrow's.

"Gwyneth turned herself into a powerhouse entrepreneur," said the executive. "Meghan is still trying to get traction, and posts like Abigail's just remind people she wasn't a major actress to begin with."

Spencer's message was heartfelt, describing Markle as a "sister in this life, and beyond."

Yet even that, friends say, grated.

"Meghan likes controlling the narrative around her," explained one source close to her circle. "When other people post things that don't fit her brand, she finds it infuriating – even if the intention is kind."

While Markle continues to cultivate her public role in California with her husband Prince Harry, 40, insiders say the throwback photos stirred insecurities she would rather keep buried.

"She wants the world to see her as a powerful figure shaping culture, not as the struggling actress she once was," said a Hollywood source. "But the reality is, she can never erase where she came from."

