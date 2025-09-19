EXCLUSIVE: The Very Ugly Side of Clint Eastwood Revealed After Oscar-Winner Was Branded an 'Abuser'

"Levy doesn't pull any punches," a publishing source said. "He makes it clear that while Eastwood is rightly celebrated as a film-maker, his personal conduct – particularly his relationships with women – reveals a far uglier side. It will make may stars grateful they never worked for Eastwood or were a woman in his life."

Eastwood, born in San Francisco in 1930, rose to fame in the 1960s with Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dollars and later cemented his reputation with Don Siegel’s Dirty Harry. He went on to direct more than 40 films, winning Academy Awards for Unforgiven in 1992 and Million Dollar Baby in 2004.

His latest film, Juror #2, was released last year. But Levy's book examines in detail Eastwood's personal life, noting he has fathered at least eight children with six women and that his marriages overlapped with numerous affairs. Much of the focus falls on his relationship with actor Sondra Locke, with whom he lived from 1975 to 1989.