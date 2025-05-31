Clint Eastwood's Loves and Losses: As 'Dirty Harry' Turns 95, We Investigate the Shocking Deaths, Revenge and Betrayals That Have Haunted His Life
Screen touch guy Clint Eastwood has always been a man of mystery. Behind the scenes, however, the 95-year-old's personal life has been a rollercoaster of passionate romances, public scandals and heart-wrenching bust-ups, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His love life, often as complex as the characters he portrays on screen, has been marked by a series of tragic turns, the latest being the recent passing of Christina Sandera, his partner for the last ten years, who died of a heart attack.
The 61-year-old beauty's sudden death has left a void in Eastwood's life, a stark reminder of the fleeting nature of love and the inevitability of loss.
As RadarOnline.com looks back on Clint's romantic history, it's clear that despite his tough exterior, his heart has often been at the mercy of love's unpredictable tides.
But as his millions of fans know, Clint has broken hearts, too — and has no regrets or apologies for being himself.
The Dirty Harry star, who's philosophical about love in general, said: "I'm a rebel deep in my soul... If you want a guarantee, buy a toaster."
Clint confessed his very first lover was his next-door neighbor when he was just 14. At 19, he was already a lady-killer. He dated an older schoolteacher who stalked him and threatened suicide as revenge for breaking up with her!
The actor quipped: "There was just a little misinterpretation about how serious the whole thing was."
When he first appeared as young Rowdy Yates on the TV series Rawhide in 1959, he was already married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, whom he wed in 1953.
But by the mid-'60s, he had turned skirt-chasing into an art form.
Karen Sharpe, an actress on Rawhide, recalled: "There was a girlfriend with a job that ensured she'd be there every day. She didn't seem to have any work in particular, other than being with Clint at lunch."
One of those women was actress-dancer Roxanne Tunis, who met Clint on Rawhide and gave birth to his first child, Kimber, in 1964 — prompting him to separate from Maggie!
The Grand Torino actor said: "They say marriages are made in Heaven... But so is thunder and lightning."
Although Clint and Maggie reconciled, his relationship with Roxanne continued well into the 1970s. By then, Clint was unquestionably the biggest movie star in the world, as well as one of Hollywood's most prominent lotharios.
During this time, he had affairs with practically all of his leading ladies, including his Hang 'Em High co-star Inger Stevens, who died at 35 of suicide by acute barbiturate poisoning, and Jean Seberg, his Paint Your Wagon leading lady. She too later committed suicide in Paris at age 40.
Clint also had flings with beautiful French actress Catherine Deneuve and bouncy brunette Susan Saint James in between countless one-night stands.
During a brief reunion with Clint between 1968 and 1972, Maggie gave birth to their two children, Kyle and Alison.
The couple officially divorced in May 1984 — long after talk of red-hot romance between Clint and pretty blonde Sondra Locke began on the set of their second movie together, 1977's The Gauntlet.
The still-married actor moved in with Sondra, and the two made four more films with each other before a highly publicized and bitter split after 13 years together.
In her memoir, "The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly," Sondra wrote that Clint had talked her into having two abortions and then tying her tubes.
She also revealed that he secretly fathered two children with another woman during the last three years of their relationship in the '80s.
That "other woman" was pretty flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, who gave birth to Scott and Kathryn. The kids grew up in Hawaii with their mother but saw plenty of their dad.
Scott, 38, has even appeared in several of his dad's films.
Clint had another daughter out of wedlock, Laurie Murray — now a 71-year-old mom of two who most never knew existed.
Laurie's mother gave her up for adoption after having an affair with the future film star in Seattle while he was engaged to his first wife.
In 1990, Eastwood fell for flame-haired actress Frances Fisher after they met while filming Pink Cadillac. The pair lived together for five years, welcoming daughter Francesca in 1993.
TV news anchor Dina Ruiz caught Clint’s eye when she interviewed him in 1993 for his film Unforgiven and got him to the altar in March 1996. Their daughter, Morgan, was born that December.
Dina filed for divorce in October 2013, and she married her high school boyfriend, basketball coach Scott Fisher, in July 2016. In a crazy case of wife swapping, Clint dated Scott’s ex after both of their marriages had broken up.
For the past decade, Clint's been with Sandera, who was a hostess at his Carmel, Calif., property, the Mission Ranch Hotel.
Insiders suspect that heartbroken Clint won't be single for long. Even at his age, he's working hard and wrapping up his latest film, Juror No. 2.
He said: "It would be great to be 105 and still working on films. I like working. It's when I feel my best."
As for the future, Clint's love life is up in the air.
The actor/director pointed out: "When you're young, you're reckless. Then you get conservative. Then you get reckless again."