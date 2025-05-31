Clint Eastwood's Loves and Losses: As 'Dirty Harry' Turns 95, We Investigate the Shocking Deaths, Revenge and Betrayals That Have Haunted His Life

Karen Sharpe, an actress on Rawhide, recalled: "There was a girlfriend with a job that ensured she'd be there every day. She didn't seem to have any work in particular, other than being with Clint at lunch."

One of those women was actress-dancer Roxanne Tunis, who met Clint on Rawhide and gave birth to his first child, Kimber, in 1964 — prompting him to separate from Maggie!

The Grand Torino actor said: "They say marriages are made in Heaven... But so is thunder and lightning."

Although Clint and Maggie reconciled, his relationship with Roxanne continued well into the 1970s. By then, Clint was unquestionably the biggest movie star in the world, as well as one of Hollywood's most prominent lotharios.

During this time, he had affairs with practically all of his leading ladies, including his Hang 'Em High co-star Inger Stevens, who died at 35 of suicide by acute barbiturate poisoning, and Jean Seberg, his Paint Your Wagon leading lady. She too later committed suicide in Paris at age 40.

Clint also had flings with beautiful French actress Catherine Deneuve and bouncy brunette Susan Saint James in between countless one-night stands.

During a brief reunion with Clint between 1968 and 1972, Maggie gave birth to their two children, Kyle and Alison.

The couple officially divorced in May 1984 — long after talk of red-hot romance between Clint and pretty blonde Sondra Locke began on the set of their second movie together, 1977's The Gauntlet.

The still-married actor moved in with Sondra, and the two made four more films with each other before a highly publicized and bitter split after 13 years together.