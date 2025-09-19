EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Hit With 'Horrific' Ultimatum From 'Jealous' Wife Meghan Markle to Let His 'Lost Love' Kate Middleton Go 'Forever'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has been dealt what friends describe as a "horrific ultimatum" from his wife Meghan Markle, who has told him he must finally let go of his bond with Kate Middleton – the sister-in-law he once considered his closest confidante.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly isolated from his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
Markle Sees Harry's Bond With Kate As A Threat
While his relationship with his older brother Prince William remains fractured, insiders say Harry has long missed the warmth of his connection with Kate, 43, and has quietly hoped to rebuild it.
But Markle, 44, is said to have made her feelings clear about how she wants him to leave her behind "forever."
"Meghan hasn't sugar-coated her demand – she wants Kate gone from the equation entirely," said one source close to the Sussexes.
"She views Harry's nostalgia for that bond as a danger, and she's insisted he cut ties for good. To her, holding on to Kate only makes him appear vulnerable."
Harry Hurt As Kate Stays Silent Amid Family Rift
Tensions have intensified since Harry's BBC interview in May, in which he spoke of reconciliation but also revealed his father King Charles, 76, was refusing to take his calls.
The silence that followed – including from Kate herself – has left Harry anxious.
"Harry hasn't received a single message from Kate since that visit," another insider said.
"It's really weighing on him because she was the one family member who always kept some channel of contact alive."
Friends say Markle's response has been unsympathetic.
"Meghan envies the closeness Harry once shared with Kate," said a Hollywood contact.
"She can't stand watching him long for someone tied to the royal life she fought to escape. To Meghan, Kate symbolizes that past – and she's determined Harry won't drift back toward it."
Meghan Jealous Of Kate's Popularity And Beauty
"She is also jealous of the amount of fans Kate has, and even sees her as a love rival in a way as she knows she's beautiful and thinks Harry once held a torch for her when she started dating William."
Markle has had a strained personal history with Kate. In 2021, she told Oprah Winfrey that contrary to reports, it was Kate who had made her cry before the Sussex wedding.
She later described her first encounters with William and Kate as "formal" and "jarring."
Harry has admitted the estrangement from Kate and his family is painful.
In his memoir Spare, he recounted a physical altercation with William after his brother branded Meghan "difficult."
Markle's Reinvention Struggles Compared To Gwyneth's Success
Despite that, Harry has often looked to Kate as a bridge back to the family.
"Losing Kate's support feels like the last straw," said one longtime friend. "It's crushing for him."
Markle's hard line when it comes to Harry's relationship with Kate, sources say, comes from her insecurities.
"She wants to reinvent herself as a global figure and erase the image of a struggling TV actress," said a media insider.
"Just like Gwyneth Paltrow walked away from acting and built Goop, Meghan wants to shift into a lifestyle and leadership role.
"The difference is Gwyneth had an Oscar and an A-list career behind her – Meghan never will, and she is nowhere near as respected as Kate among the royals or royal fans."