Princess Kate's Secret 5 Words to Melania Trump Revealed by Lip Reader

A lip reader revealed what the Princess of Wales, 43, said to the first lady, 55, on day two of President Trump and his wife's trip to the UK .

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump bonded over their shared hopes for the future of children in their countries during an outing with young scouts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Middleton and Melania spoke of the importance of the natural world in children's lives.

Middleton and Melania spent time with children between the ages of 4 and 6 who were part of the scouts' Squirrels program while at Windsor's Frogmore House.

The outdoor-loving princess told the mother-of-one, "It gives me great comfort knowing all of these children are encapsulated in the educational spaces. It can become quite overbearing, so that you can tend to the individual rather than 'I need to do this or that," according to lip reader Nicola Hickling.

Middleton added about the scouts: "The work they do is incredible."

FLOTUS responded to something else the princess told her after briefly turning away, saying in agreement, "I know. It's the same in America; we can't let it get too big. We owe this to our children."