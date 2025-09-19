Your tip
Princess Kate's Secret 5 Words to Melania Trump Revealed by Lip Reader

Photo of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump had several deep conversations on the first lady's UK visit.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump bonded over their shared hopes for the future of children in their countries during an outing with young scouts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A lip reader revealed what the Princess of Wales, 43, said to the first lady, 55, on day two of President Trump and his wife's trip to the UK.

'The Work They Do Is Incredible'

Photo of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Middleton and Melania spoke of the importance of the natural world in children's lives.

Middleton and Melania spent time with children between the ages of 4 and 6 who were part of the scouts' Squirrels program while at Windsor's Frogmore House.

The outdoor-loving princess told the mother-of-one, "It gives me great comfort knowing all of these children are encapsulated in the educational spaces. It can become quite overbearing, so that you can tend to the individual rather than 'I need to do this or that," according to lip reader Nicola Hickling.

Middleton added about the scouts: "The work they do is incredible."

FLOTUS responded to something else the princess told her after briefly turning away, saying in agreement, "I know. It's the same in America; we can't let it get too big. We owe this to our children."

'Happy, Relaxed' Melania

Photo of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania was all smiles throughout her visit with the scouts and Middleton.

Middleton shared a touching Instagram video of the ladies' visit, where they made autumnal arts and crafts with the kiddies.

The princess described how she was "celebrating nature" with Melania, and "Today's activities show how time spent appreciating the natural world can inspire young people, as well as nurturing the values of friendship and cooperation."

Fans went wild for how natural and relatable Melania appeared alongside Middleton and the children.

"Melania looks like a different person here! Happy, relaxed... I've not seen her like this before," one user wrote on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram post.

A second fan cheered, "I want to thank whoever runs this page for showing Melania Trump in a good light... it was really nice to see that side of her," referring to the first lady's "compassion" and "kindness."

"These are two women who each have a genuine, loving, and nurturing spirit. I have such a deep respect and admiration for both of them," a third person gushed.

Photo of Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla was not amused by Middleton's conversation with Melania.

Middleton and Melania got along so swimmingly that the ladies chatted amiably upon the first couple's arrival at Windsor Castle, which seemingly irked Queen Camilla.

Prince William and his princess greeted the president and Melania when they touched down via Marine One on the grounds. The duo made their way across the lawn to where King Charles III and Camilla were waiting to say their formal hello outside Victoria House.

Melania eventually turned and struck up a conversation with Middleton, who responded with a bright smile and animated gestures. Her stepmother-in-law gave a gentle hand signal, to which the princess took the cue to move back and leave the moment to the monarch's wife and the first lady.

Trump Praises 'Beautiful' Middleton

Photo of Kate Middleton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was wowed by his dinner companion, the Princess of Wales.

Middleton charmed Melania's other half when she was seated next to Trump at the formal state banquet held at Windsor Castle, with the King on the Commander-in-Chief's other side.

The pair were seen smiling and chatting, while Trump spoke glowingly about the princess in his speech. He called Middleton, "So radiant and so healthy and so beautiful."

The princess revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, and she completed chemotherapy five months later. Middleton shared in January that her cancer was in remission, although she confessed at the time, "it's hard to get back to normal."

