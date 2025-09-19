EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Day-Lewis' Greatest Career Regret Revealed — And It's Nothing to Do With His Performances

A source also claimed: "Daniel knows the work is what he'll be remembered for, but he also knows people joke more about his retirements than his Oscars. He's been telling his inner circle he hates that he came across as moany, like he was some tortured genius who couldn't handle the spotlight.

"That's not how he sees himself, and he really regrets feeding that perception. It is, in fact, his biggest career regret."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Day-Lewis recently reflected: "Looking back on it now – I would have done well to just keep my mouth shut, for sure. It just seems like such grandiose gibberish to talk about. I never intended to retire, really. I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work."

The Lincoln star has long been known for immersing himself completely in roles – from his turn as Abraham Lincoln in 2012 to his portrayal of a haute couture designer in Phantom Thread.