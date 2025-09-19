EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel's Trump Rage Unleashed — Late-night Host 'Planning Anti-Truth Social Platform to Take Down President'

Sources close to the comedian said he is now weighing a permanent break from ABC and exploring appearances on Stephen Colbert's program before its own cancellation next year.

"Jimmy is furious over this decision," an insider familiar with the situation claimed. "He feels blindsided by ABC and believes his remarks were well within his rights under the First Amendment."

Kirk, 31, was shot dead on 10 September while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah. On his September 15 show, Kimmel told viewers: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

The backlash was swift. By midweek, ABC had moved to suspend production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and issued a brief statement confirming the move, but without offering further detail.