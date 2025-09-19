EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel's Trump Rage Unleashed — Late-night Host 'Planning Anti-Truth Social Platform to Take Down President'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has been left seething after ABC abruptly suspended his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in response to comments he made about the killing of political activist Charlie Kirk – and RadarOnline.com has all the details of his "revenge career plan."
The 57-year-old host was pulled from the air on Wednesday, September 17, with the network confirming the show had been halted indefinitely after Kimmel addressed Kirk's death during Monday's broadcast.
Kimmel's Reaction To Being Suspended Revealed
Sources close to the comedian said he is now weighing a permanent break from ABC and exploring appearances on Stephen Colbert's program before its own cancellation next year.
"Jimmy is furious over this decision," an insider familiar with the situation claimed. "He feels blindsided by ABC and believes his remarks were well within his rights under the First Amendment."
Kirk, 31, was shot dead on 10 September while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah. On his September 15 show, Kimmel told viewers: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."
The backlash was swift. By midweek, ABC had moved to suspend production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and issued a brief statement confirming the move, but without offering further detail.
Will He Terminate His Contract With ABC?
Insiders said the decision followed pressure from executives who feared advertiser backlash and political fallout.
"Jimmy didn't even say anything that bad," another source said. "This was commentary – sharp, maybe – but still commentary. For ABC to yank him off air over that sets a really troubling precedent."
Those close to the host said Kimmel is determined to challenge the suspension and may push to terminate his long-running contract with ABC altogether.
"He said he's going to fight this, not even because he's obsessed with the show – though he does care about it – but because he thinks the principle matters," a source claimed. "If he can't make a comment about Charlie Kirk, then what can he say? To him, this feels like persecution, and he won't stand for it."
Trump Goes Off On Kimmel
The suspension has already prompted talk of repercussions from Kimmel for the network. According to one insider, Kimmel could lean on Hollywood allies to boycott ABC shows such as The View until the matter is resolved.
"He has a lot of friends in the industry who are deeply unhappy with how this has been handled," a source said. "If Jimmy doesn't have a show, don't be surprised if some major names decide they won’t promote their work on ABC either."
President Trump, 79, quickly celebrated Kimmel's suspension. Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.
"Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible."
Trump added: "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!"
Insiders suggested Kimmel and Colbert, 60, may collaborate in the coming months in response to the controversy. Turning to Kimmel's revenge plan, a source claimed: "Jimmy isn't going to sit quietly in the corner while ABC muzzles him.
"He's already talking about starting a podcast where he can speak without a corporate filter. It will be his way of getting revenge – he can say whatever he wants, bring on whoever he wants, and directly call out the people who tried to silence him.
"It's going to be trouble for those who pushed him out, and trouble for Trump. He won't hold back."