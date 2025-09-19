Clue to Cleopatra's Tomb Could Have Been Found After 20 Year Search

Now, in a new National Geographic special, archaeologist Kathleen Martínez and her team have found a sunken port deep in the Mediterranean Sea, about two miles off the coast of Alexandria.

The offshore port was once connected to Taposiris Magna, a temple complex about 30 miles west of Alexandria in the Egyptian coastal town of Borg El Arab.

The finding, announced Thursday, September 18, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Archaeological Works, suggests that Taposiris Magna was not only an important religious center but also a maritime trading hub.

"That makes the temple really important," Martínez told National Geographic, adding that it "had all the conditions to be chosen for Cleopatra to be buried with Mark Antony."

The explorers also unearthed a trove of artifacts and structures in the area that would date back to Cleopatra's reign.