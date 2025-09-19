EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Seething' Over Claim Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Was 'Gagging to Bed Love Rat Tiger Woods'

The Duchess of York, 65, is portrayed in the book as having kept a list of men she wanted to date after her separation from Andrew in 1992 – with Woods, John F Kennedy Jr, Kevin Costner and George Clooney all among them.

"Andrew has always tried to laugh off Sarah's antics, but mention of Tiger has cut particularly deeply," said a source close to the duke.

"The idea that she was once gagging to bed Tiger has left him totally humiliated. He feels these stories make both of them look ridiculous, and he's furious it's made headlines."

According to Lownie, Ferguson told broadcaster Piers Morgan she would "follow Woods around the course for a bit and see how I get on."

She was photographed embracing the then 21-year-old golfer in 1997 after his Byron Nelson tournament victory in Texas and later congratulated him publicly on Instagram following his 2019 Masters win, writing: "Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tiger's heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend."