Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Seething' Over Claim Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Was 'Gagging to Bed Love Rat Tiger Woods'

Split photos of Tiger Woods, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was seething after claims that ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wanted to bed Tiger Woods, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew is "seething" over claims in a new biography that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson once pursued golfer Tiger Woods, confiding to friends she found him "gorgeous" and even flying across the country to meet him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The explosive allegations appear in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the latest book from royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Article continues below advertisement

The List Of Men

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew seethed over claims linking Sarah Ferguson to Tiger Woods.

The Duchess of York, 65, is portrayed in the book as having kept a list of men she wanted to date after her separation from Andrew in 1992 – with Woods, John F Kennedy Jr, Kevin Costner and George Clooney all among them.

"Andrew has always tried to laugh off Sarah's antics, but mention of Tiger has cut particularly deeply," said a source close to the duke.

"The idea that she was once gagging to bed Tiger has left him totally humiliated. He feels these stories make both of them look ridiculous, and he's furious it's made headlines."

According to Lownie, Ferguson told broadcaster Piers Morgan she would "follow Woods around the course for a bit and see how I get on."

She was photographed embracing the then 21-year-old golfer in 1997 after his Byron Nelson tournament victory in Texas and later congratulated him publicly on Instagram following his 2019 Masters win, writing: "Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tiger's heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson's Pal Comes To Her Defense

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

A new biography alleged Fergie once pursued the golfer.

A longtime friend of Ferguson defended her, insisting the stories are exaggerated.

"Sarah's naturally playful and lighthearted, that's just her personality," the pal said.

"But implying she was seriously pursuing Tiger Woods or anyone else isn't right. She respects him as a sportsman, and it never went beyond that."

Still, insiders say Andrew is unsettled by the renewed focus on her past "lusts."

"He hates the thought of being dragged into even more sleaze when he's already under enormous pressure," said another source.

"The whole Tiger Woods storyline leaves him feeling mocked by association, and it really hurts his pride."

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson's Other Interests

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Friends defended Sarah and called the stories exaggerated.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photo of Prince William and Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Mechanism Prince William is Set to Use to Strip Prince Andrew of His Remaining Royal Titles When He Takes the Throne

Photo of Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: The Prince's Last Chance — Harry Begging To Cut a Deal With Dad King Charles and Return to Royal Family... as Prince William Aims to Kick Brother Out Forever

The book also claims Ferguson was infuriated upon learning Diana, Princess of Wales, had met John F. Kennedy Jr in New York in 1995, allegedly snapping: "He's mine! Why can't she just leave him alone?"

The Duchess, who continues to live with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park despite their divorce, has a long history of scandals. The most infamous came in 1992, when photographs surfaced of her sunbathing topless while her financial adviser kissed her toes.

"She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out," recalled royal biographer Penny Junor.

"The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew fumed the Tiger claims made him look ridiculous.

Lownie's book goes further, alleging Ferguson bombarded actor Kevin Costner with "raunchy phone calls" and pursued George Clooney.

It also includes claims of a physical altercation between Prince Andrew and Prince Harry in 2013 – an allegation denied by Harry's team.

But for Andrew, it is the Tiger Woods revelation that cuts deepest.

"He's tolerated plenty over the years, but seeing himself cast as the humiliated ex while Sarah is portrayed as running after Tiger is too much," said one palace insider.

"He's absolutely furious."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.