EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Seething' Over Claim Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Was 'Gagging to Bed Love Rat Tiger Woods'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew is "seething" over claims in a new biography that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson once pursued golfer Tiger Woods, confiding to friends she found him "gorgeous" and even flying across the country to meet him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive allegations appear in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the latest book from royal biographer Andrew Lownie.
The List Of Men
The Duchess of York, 65, is portrayed in the book as having kept a list of men she wanted to date after her separation from Andrew in 1992 – with Woods, John F Kennedy Jr, Kevin Costner and George Clooney all among them.
"Andrew has always tried to laugh off Sarah's antics, but mention of Tiger has cut particularly deeply," said a source close to the duke.
"The idea that she was once gagging to bed Tiger has left him totally humiliated. He feels these stories make both of them look ridiculous, and he's furious it's made headlines."
According to Lownie, Ferguson told broadcaster Piers Morgan she would "follow Woods around the course for a bit and see how I get on."
She was photographed embracing the then 21-year-old golfer in 1997 after his Byron Nelson tournament victory in Texas and later congratulated him publicly on Instagram following his 2019 Masters win, writing: "Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tiger's heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend."
Ferguson's Pal Comes To Her Defense
A longtime friend of Ferguson defended her, insisting the stories are exaggerated.
"Sarah's naturally playful and lighthearted, that's just her personality," the pal said.
"But implying she was seriously pursuing Tiger Woods or anyone else isn't right. She respects him as a sportsman, and it never went beyond that."
Still, insiders say Andrew is unsettled by the renewed focus on her past "lusts."
"He hates the thought of being dragged into even more sleaze when he's already under enormous pressure," said another source.
"The whole Tiger Woods storyline leaves him feeling mocked by association, and it really hurts his pride."
Ferguson's Other Interests
EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Exact Mechanism Prince William is Set to Use to Strip Prince Andrew of His Remaining Royal Titles When He Takes the Throne
The book also claims Ferguson was infuriated upon learning Diana, Princess of Wales, had met John F. Kennedy Jr in New York in 1995, allegedly snapping: "He's mine! Why can't she just leave him alone?"
The Duchess, who continues to live with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park despite their divorce, has a long history of scandals. The most infamous came in 1992, when photographs surfaced of her sunbathing topless while her financial adviser kissed her toes.
"She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out," recalled royal biographer Penny Junor.
"The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."
Lownie's book goes further, alleging Ferguson bombarded actor Kevin Costner with "raunchy phone calls" and pursued George Clooney.
It also includes claims of a physical altercation between Prince Andrew and Prince Harry in 2013 – an allegation denied by Harry's team.
But for Andrew, it is the Tiger Woods revelation that cuts deepest.
"He's tolerated plenty over the years, but seeing himself cast as the humiliated ex while Sarah is portrayed as running after Tiger is too much," said one palace insider.
"He's absolutely furious."