As for why the pair split, "Shaun is retired and has had his last Olympics; he was very ready for marriage and kids and all that comes from that," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"Nina was on board but also very interested in seeing where her acting career was going to go, as that was and is very important to her," the insider continued.

"As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn't come together on a common goal, and that was the strain on their relationship."

While Dobrev was in the Mediterranean, White was getting over their split by heading to China to promote his winter sports competition, The Snow League.

"Here in Beijing for the first time since the 2022 Games, feeling a bit nostalgic and excited to bring @thesnowleague back this December!" the three-time gold medalist wrote in the caption.