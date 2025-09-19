Split and Steamy: Nina Dobrev Seen Getting Flirty with Zac Efron — Just a Week After Shaun White Breakup
Sept. 19 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Nina Dobrev celebrated her newly single status on a fun-filled Italian getaway with hunky Zac Efron, one week after she and Shaun White called off their engagement and ended their five-year romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Vampire Diaries star, 36, and the Baywatch stud, 37, slipped into swimsuits for a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, where Efron was sporting a new platinum-blonde hair color.
A Famous Friend Group
Dobrev wore an unusual one-piece black swimsuit cut to just below her belly button, paired with a bra-top. At the same time, Efron flaunted his muscular torso in black swim trunks as the two were seen soaking wet and enjoying the sunny afternoon together.
The duo enjoyed stand-up paddleboarding and jet skiing off the coast of Italy as part of a star-studded group trip that included fellow actors Chace Crawford and Miles Teller, along with his wife, Keleigh, who shared a series of photos from the getaway via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 18.
Dobrev and Efron both made kiss-blowing faces while posing for a group shot aboard their yacht before heading out for dinner.
'The Most Perfect Couple'
Fans cheered on Dobrev being cared for and pampered following her split with White, 39, whom she started dating in 2020.
"Now this is a friend right here. Going through a breakup? Lemme put you on a yacht with four of the hottest men I know," one person cheered about good pal Keleigh and buff Efron.
A second snipped about White, "Ooft! Imagine fumbling Nina and then her having this as her support group," while a third person told Keleigh, "Please tell Nina and Zac that they will be the most perfect couple."
A fourth follower speculated, "You know Shaun White had to have messed up BIG TIME for the boys to be siding with her," referring to the friend group.
Five Year Romance
Dobrev and White began dating in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns after previously meeting at a November 2019 Tony Robbins workshop.
White proposed in October 2024 at New York's The Swan restaurant under an arch of white roses, slipping a stunning 5-carat diamond ring on Dobrev's finger.
The former couple became a red carpet staple, and the duo traveled the world, showing off their sporty adventures.
Dobrev and White were photographed holding hands less than two weeks before their split was confirmed on September 11, surprising fans.
What Went Wrong?
As for why the pair split, "Shaun is retired and has had his last Olympics; he was very ready for marriage and kids and all that comes from that," a friend told the Daily Mail.
"Nina was on board but also very interested in seeing where her acting career was going to go, as that was and is very important to her," the insider continued.
"As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn't come together on a common goal, and that was the strain on their relationship."
While Dobrev was in the Mediterranean, White was getting over their split by heading to China to promote his winter sports competition, The Snow League.
"Here in Beijing for the first time since the 2022 Games, feeling a bit nostalgic and excited to bring @thesnowleague back this December!" the three-time gold medalist wrote in the caption.