Scott Jennings Takes Action: Conservative CNN Analyst Reports Ex-MSNBC Commentator Keith Olbermann to FBI Over Now-Deleted 'You're Next, Motherf***er' Threat

Keith Olbermann laid into Scott Jennings in an expletive-filled rant on X.

Sept. 23 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Scott Jennings has flagged "threatening" messages from Keith Olbermann to the FBI, after the ex-MSNBC personality told the conservative CNN commentator, 'You're next motherf-----," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After learning of Jimmy Kimmel's return to the small screen, Olbermann went off on X, aiming his rage at Jennings.

What Did Olbermann Tell Jennings?

Photo of Keith Olbermann
Source: MEGA

Olbermann raged, 'you're next, motherf------' to Jennings.

"But keep mugging to the camera," Olbermann added in now-deleted posts that Jennings retweeted, tagging FBI director Kash Patel. After deleting his tweets, Olbermann tried again, this time with a different set of words.

He went off: "We won, you stupid pieces of s---. Last fold to fascism was last week. Now we get the fascists off real TV.

"That'd mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America's Voice. But keep mugging to camera, amateur."

The 66-year-old was reacting to a post from Jennings about Disney bringing Kimmel's late-night back on Tuesday following the comedian's comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the alleged shooter.

Kimmel's Big Return

Photo of Scott Jennings
Source: @ScottJennings/youtube

Jennings reported the now-deleted tweet to the FBI.

On Monday, September 22, Disney said in a statement: "We made the decision to suspend production on [Jimmy Kimmel Live!] to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

In response, Jennings tweeted, "So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don't live in an authoritarian regime? Got it," which led to Olbermann slamming the 47-year-old.

Olbermann is no stranger to voicing his opinion, as he raged after broadcasting company Sinclair decided to preempt Kimmel’s show.

Kimmel's Comments Rock The TV Landscape

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Olbermann went off on Jennings after Kimmel's late-night show returned to TV.

"Burn in hell, Sinclair. Alongside Charlie Kirk," he wrote in another post on X.

Just days after Kirk's murder, Kimmel used his late-night monologue to accuse the "MAGA gang" of trying to score political points off the conservative podcaster's death.

The 57-year-old also commented on Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and called out Republicans' reaction toward him.

He told his audience at the time: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

FCC Rages Over Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel
Source: ABC

The comic had his show pulled after he made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The harmless comments were enough for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to threaten "immediate action" against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for "deliberately misleading the public.

On Benny Johnson's podcast, Carr also called the comments "truly sick" and said they should result in Kimmel's immediate suspension.

"Calls for Kimmel to be fired – I think, you could certainly see a path forward for a suspension over this," Carr complained at the. "You know, the FCC is going to have remedies... Disney needs to see some change here."

According to sources, Kimmel will address the drama during his monologue in his return, but he is not expected to apologize, despite Sinclair urging the comic to do so to save his show.

