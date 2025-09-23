Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Brags he Has Information to Solve 'Scandal of the Century' After Prison Release
Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance claims he holds information that could solve "the scandal of the century."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Christian Brueckner made the bizarre comment in a phone shop just days after he was released from a German prison last week, having served a seven-year rape sentence.
Major Brag
The convicted pedophile boasted to shop workers that he could crack one of the "greatest mysteries ever" and showed off his electric ankle tag as he looked to buy a new phone.
The 48-year-old German added that he will "not last long" and claimed he has information on people who want him dead.
Phone shop manager Farouk Salah-Brahmin claimed: "Brueckner told me he had some information.
"I don't know if it's the McCann case, but he said he had evidence that could bring the scandal of the century to an end.
"He said he would end all the accusations against him. He said he can bring his own solution. He said something about USB sticks."
"The way he said it, he must have been talking about the Madeleine McCann case. What else could he be talking about?" he added.
Flee Fear
Concern is rising that Brueckner may be plotting to flee the country, and he spent about $160 on an "untraceable" Xiaomi Redmi Android and a new SIM card.
He spent more than 90 minutes in the shop after he required help setting up the device and a new WhatsApp account.
The shop manager said it seemed like he was the only "real person" the pedophile had spoken to since completing his seven-year stint behind bars over the rape and torture of an American woman in 2005.
Brueckner committed the heinous crime in Praia da Luz in Portugal, the same resort where Madeleine disappeared from while on holiday with her parents in 2007.
Madeleine Link
Speaking about the strange interaction with the notorious sex offender, Mr. Salah-Brahmin added: "It sounded to me like he was part of something wider.
"Something he clearly had knowledge of. Some network or something, maybe. I thought maybe he knows other people who were involved, but it's clear he knows far more than he had been telling the police."
He added: "That struck me as weird, that he said he had knowledge of this but hadn't told police. I don't understand why he would do that."
While he was locked up, Brueckner refused to cooperate with police or provide any information surrounding McCann's vanishing.
Investigators have claimed to have evidence that the British girl is no longer alive, but do not have forensic proof that specifically links the German to the crime.
Last week, Belgian police issued a stark warning to their European counterparts that a pedophile network may have ordered McCann's abduction.
Brueckner's lawyers have repeatedly maintained that their client had no involvement with the case.
London's Metropolitan Police recently confirmed it had had a request to interview Brueckner turned down