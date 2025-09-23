Madeleine McCann's Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Brags he Has Information to Solve 'Scandal of the Century' After Prison Release

The convicted pedophile boasted to shop workers that he could crack one of the "greatest mysteries ever" and showed off his electric ankle tag as he looked to buy a new phone.

The 48-year-old German added that he will "not last long" and claimed he has information on people who want him dead.

Phone shop manager Farouk Salah-Brahmin claimed: "Brueckner told me he had some information.

"I don't know if it's the McCann case, but he said he had evidence that could bring the scandal of the century to an end.

"He said he would end all the accusations against him. He said he can bring his own solution. He said something about USB sticks."

"The way he said it, he must have been talking about the Madeleine McCann case. What else could he be talking about?" he added.