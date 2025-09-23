EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Now Determined to Make Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Homeless' Over Pair's Joint Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

The cancer-hit monarch, 76, who has grown increasingly frustrated with the couple's refusal to leave the 30-room Windsor mansion, is understood to see the scandal as the "final straw" for the couple.

Andrew and his former wife, both 65, have lived together at Royal Lodge for more than two decades, despite divorcing in 1996. But a trove of newly-published leaked emails showed Ferguson privately praising Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" weeks after publicly cutting ties with him in 2011.

Coupled with freshly unveiled photos of both Andrew and Ferguson smiling alongside Epstein's household staff, the disclosures have prompted a fresh storm over their ongoing presence at the heart of royal life.

One senior royal source told us: "The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York. After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy."