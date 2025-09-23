EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Now Determined to Make Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Homeless' Over Pair's Joint Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
King Charles is intent on removing shamed Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew from their luxury Royal Lodge home after fresh and damning revelations about their links to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
King Sees Epstein Scandal as 'Final Straw'
The cancer-hit monarch, 76, who has grown increasingly frustrated with the couple's refusal to leave the 30-room Windsor mansion, is understood to see the scandal as the "final straw" for the couple.
Andrew and his former wife, both 65, have lived together at Royal Lodge for more than two decades, despite divorcing in 1996. But a trove of newly-published leaked emails showed Ferguson privately praising Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" weeks after publicly cutting ties with him in 2011.
Coupled with freshly unveiled photos of both Andrew and Ferguson smiling alongside Epstein's household staff, the disclosures have prompted a fresh storm over their ongoing presence at the heart of royal life.
One senior royal source told us: "The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York. After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy."
Charities Cut Ties with Ferguson
Meanwhile, charities have moved quickly to distance themselves from Ferguson. Children's hospice Julia's House confirmed it had ended her patronage, calling the new revelations about her ties with Epstein "incompatible with our mission."
Prevent Breast Cancer and the Teenage Cancer Trust – which Ferguson had supported since 1990 – followed suit within hours. The British Heart Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation also cut ties with Fergie – dubbed the 'Duchess of Disaster' – while the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals said it had "mutually agreed" she step back with immediate effect.
A palace insider said: "The scale of the charity exodus has shocked everyone. It has convinced the king that there is no route back for Sarah in terms of public life, and that Andrew cannot be shielded either."
Ferguson's Damaging Past With Epstein Resurfaces
Ferguson had previously admitted it was a "gigantic error of judgment" to accept about $20,000 from Epstein to cover unpaid staff wages. At the time she insisted she regretted any association with him and "abhorred paedophilia."
But the newly-leaked emails show only weeks later she begged for his forgiveness, stressing that she had only spoken out to save her career as a children's author.
Images emerging of the Yorks with Epstein's staff – including his housekeeper Jun-Lyn Fontanilla and driver JoJo Fontanilla – have added to the embarrassment.
The photographs, many taken inside Epstein's Manhattan house of horrors, show both Andrew and Ferguson with their arms around the couple.
Palace Believes Yorks' Days at Royal Lodge Are Numbered
A source said: "The king took a risk by welcoming Sarah back into royal life, and now he feels let down. This whole episode has convinced the Palace that the Yorks can't stay at Royal Lodge."
Andrew has resisted repeated attempts by Charles to force him out of the $40 million property, citing what he describes as a binding lease with the Crown Estate.
But sources close to the king believe the couple's financial position may soon collapse, with Ferguson now at risk of losing lucrative publishing and consultancy contracts.
Another insider said: "The King's patience is at an end. If Sarah's income dries up and Andrew has no means of support, their hand may finally be forced. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge will not be their refuge forever."