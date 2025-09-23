Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Now Determined to Make Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Homeless' Over Pair's Joint Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Photos of King Charles, Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusuon
Source: MEGA

King Charles has 'vowed to evict Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson' over their ties to Epstein.

Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles is intent on removing shamed Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew from their luxury Royal Lodge home after fresh and damning revelations about their links to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

King Sees Epstein Scandal as 'Final Straw'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Robets
Source: MEGA

King Charles pushes to evict Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge.

The cancer-hit monarch, 76, who has grown increasingly frustrated with the couple's refusal to leave the 30-room Windsor mansion, is understood to see the scandal as the "final straw" for the couple.

Andrew and his former wife, both 65, have lived together at Royal Lodge for more than two decades, despite divorcing in 1996. But a trove of newly-published leaked emails showed Ferguson privately praising Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" weeks after publicly cutting ties with him in 2011.

Coupled with freshly unveiled photos of both Andrew and Ferguson smiling alongside Epstein's household staff, the disclosures have prompted a fresh storm over their ongoing presence at the heart of royal life.

One senior royal source told us: "The king feels deeply that Royal Lodge cannot remain a sanctuary for the Duke and Duchess of York. After everything that has come out, he wants them out. It's not just about optics anymore – it's about trying to preserve the integrity of the monarchy."

Article continues below advertisement

Charities Cut Ties with Ferguson

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Newly leaked emails show Ferguson praising Epstein as a friend.

Meanwhile, charities have moved quickly to distance themselves from Ferguson. Children's hospice Julia's House confirmed it had ended her patronage, calling the new revelations about her ties with Epstein "incompatible with our mission."

Prevent Breast Cancer and the Teenage Cancer Trust – which Ferguson had supported since 1990 – followed suit within hours. The British Heart Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation also cut ties with Fergie – dubbed the 'Duchess of Disaster' – while the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals said it had "mutually agreed" she step back with immediate effect.

A palace insider said: "The scale of the charity exodus has shocked everyone. It has convinced the king that there is no route back for Sarah in terms of public life, and that Andrew cannot be shielded either."

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson's Damaging Past With Epstein Resurfaces

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ferguson once admitted taking $20,000 from Epstein.

Ferguson had previously admitted it was a "gigantic error of judgment" to accept about $20,000 from Epstein to cover unpaid staff wages. At the time she insisted she regretted any association with him and "abhorred paedophilia."

But the newly-leaked emails show only weeks later she begged for his forgiveness, stressing that she had only spoken out to save her career as a children's author.

Images emerging of the Yorks with Epstein's staff – including his housekeeper Jun-Lyn Fontanilla and driver JoJo Fontanilla – have added to the embarrassment.

The photographs, many taken inside Epstein's Manhattan house of horrors, show both Andrew and Ferguson with their arms around the couple.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photos of King Charles and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story of Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles — And How Meghan Markle Made 'Groveling Call' to Monarch

Split photos of King Charles and Prince Harry

Inside King Charles' Meeting With Estranged Son Prince Harry — and How It Could Forever Change Future of the Monarchy as Exiled Royal Fights for Family Reconciliation

Palace Believes Yorks' Days at Royal Lodge Are Numbered

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusuon
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders believed the Yorks’ days at Royal Lodge are numbered.

A source said: "The king took a risk by welcoming Sarah back into royal life, and now he feels let down. This whole episode has convinced the Palace that the Yorks can't stay at Royal Lodge."

Andrew has resisted repeated attempts by Charles to force him out of the $40 million property, citing what he describes as a binding lease with the Crown Estate.

But sources close to the king believe the couple's financial position may soon collapse, with Ferguson now at risk of losing lucrative publishing and consultancy contracts.

Another insider said: "The King's patience is at an end. If Sarah's income dries up and Andrew has no means of support, their hand may finally be forced. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge will not be their refuge forever."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.