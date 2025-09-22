EXCLUSIVE: Brazen Prince Andrew 'Defied' Prince Philip by 'Secretly Smuggling Blacklisted Sarah Ferguson into Royal Residence'
Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew once secretly smuggled Sarah Ferguson into Balmoral Castle against the express wishes of Prince Philip, according to claims in a new royal biography, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incident is said to have taken place in 1992 – a year Queen Elizabeth II herself described as her annus horribilis – when a series of scandals and setbacks shook the monarchy.
Duchess of York Sparks Outrage With St Tropez Photos
That summer saw Princess Anne's divorce, a devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and the public collapse of the marriages of both Andrew and the then-Prince Charles.
But the most humiliating moment came when the Duchess of York, newly separated from Andrew, was photographed on holiday in St Tropez with Texan millionaire John Bryan kissing her toes.
The images dominated the front pages and provoked outrage within the palace.
"Philip was enraged and forbade Sarah from entering any royal residences," an insider claimed. "Andrew, however, believed he could bypass the restriction by going directly to the Queen. He arranged with her to have Sarah and their daughters visit Balmoral for a weekend while Philip was absent."
Queen Approves Andrew's Balmoral Weekend Request
According to the biography The Royal Insider by Paul Burrell, the Queen agreed to Andrew's request while her husband was convalescing at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Burrell writes Andrew told his mother: "Wouldn't it be nice, Mummy, if Sarah and the girls could come and spend a weekend at Balmoral? You would love to see your grandchildren."
But Philip soon learned of the arrangement. "The following day, he called from Sandringham to alert the Queen that he was on his way to Balmoral," another source remembered.
"His point was unmistakable – Sarah needed to be gone before he got there."
The Queen was left to break the news to her son.
"Andrew was informed that Sarah could not stay in the same house as Philip," a former aide claimed. "She quietly packed up and departed before Philip came back. It prevented an open confrontation, but it highlighted just how far Andrew was prepared to test the limits."
Andrew Struggles to Cope Without Queen's Guidance
After Philip's death in 2021, Burrell claims Ferguson saw a chance to edge back into royal circles. He recounts how Andrew and his ex-wife presented the Queen with two new puppies – Muick and Sandy – despite her saying she did not want more dogs.
"The Queen was not happy," Burrell recalled. "She had made it clear she didn't want them, yet Andrew and Sarah went ahead."
The dogs now live with the pair at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Burrell's book also paints Andrew as struggling to adjust since the Queen's death in 2022.
"The Queen consistently shielded her son from the consequences of his missteps," a palace source claimed. "Now, without her, he appears adrift."
Andrew Lives Lavishly Despite Diminished Royal Status
King Charles, 76, is reported to have clashed with his younger brother over his continued residence at the 30-room Royal Lodge, valued at around $40million.
Charles is said to believe it is too "big, costly and grand" for Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, and has urged him to move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage once occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"Andrew has never had a clear sense of his true standing," a royal insider remarked. "He may be eighth in line, yet continues to live as though nothing is different. Charles believes Royal Lodge is no longer appropriate for his status."