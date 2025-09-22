Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brazen Prince Andrew 'Defied' Prince Philip by 'Secretly Smuggling Blacklisted Sarah Ferguson into Royal Residence'

Split photos of Prince Philip, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew did everything he could to get Sarah Ferguson back into Balmoral Castle.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew once secretly smuggled Sarah Ferguson into Balmoral Castle against the express wishes of Prince Philip, according to claims in a new royal biography, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident is said to have taken place in 1992 – a year Queen Elizabeth II herself described as her annus horribilis – when a series of scandals and setbacks shook the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

Duchess of York Sparks Outrage With St Tropez Photos

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew welcomed Ferguson to Balmoral Castle secretly.

That summer saw Princess Anne's divorce, a devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and the public collapse of the marriages of both Andrew and the then-Prince Charles.

But the most humiliating moment came when the Duchess of York, newly separated from Andrew, was photographed on holiday in St Tropez with Texan millionaire John Bryan kissing her toes.

The images dominated the front pages and provoked outrage within the palace.

"Philip was enraged and forbade Sarah from entering any royal residences," an insider claimed. "Andrew, however, believed he could bypass the restriction by going directly to the Queen. He arranged with her to have Sarah and their daughters visit Balmoral for a weekend while Philip was absent."

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Approves Andrew's Balmoral Weekend Request

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth approved the weekend stay for Ferguson and the daughters.

According to the biography The Royal Insider by Paul Burrell, the Queen agreed to Andrew's request while her husband was convalescing at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Burrell writes Andrew told his mother: "Wouldn't it be nice, Mummy, if Sarah and the girls could come and spend a weekend at Balmoral? You would love to see your grandchildren."

But Philip soon learned of the arrangement. "The following day, he called from Sandringham to alert the Queen that he was on his way to Balmoral," another source remembered.

"His point was unmistakable – Sarah needed to be gone before he got there."

The Queen was left to break the news to her son.

"Andrew was informed that Sarah could not stay in the same house as Philip," a former aide claimed. "She quietly packed up and departed before Philip came back. It prevented an open confrontation, but it highlighted just how far Andrew was prepared to test the limits."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Struggles to Cope Without Queen's Guidance

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew struggled to adjust following the Queen’s death in 2022.

After Philip's death in 2021, Burrell claims Ferguson saw a chance to edge back into royal circles. He recounts how Andrew and his ex-wife presented the Queen with two new puppies – Muick and Sandy – despite her saying she did not want more dogs.

"The Queen was not happy," Burrell recalled. "She had made it clear she didn't want them, yet Andrew and Sarah went ahead."

The dogs now live with the pair at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Burrell's book also paints Andrew as struggling to adjust since the Queen's death in 2022.

"The Queen consistently shielded her son from the consequences of his missteps," a palace source claimed. "Now, without her, he appears adrift."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana and Lover Dodi 'Had Secret Stash of Cocaine in Death Crash Mercedes'

Photo of Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Building Bridges' With Kim Kardashian Thanks to Two Huge Out-of-Character Changes

Andrew Lives Lavishly Despite Diminished Royal Status

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly urged Andrew to leave Royal Lodge for a smaller residence.

King Charles, 76, is reported to have clashed with his younger brother over his continued residence at the 30-room Royal Lodge, valued at around $40million.

Charles is said to believe it is too "big, costly and grand" for Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, and has urged him to move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage once occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Andrew has never had a clear sense of his true standing," a royal insider remarked. "He may be eighth in line, yet continues to live as though nothing is different. Charles believes Royal Lodge is no longer appropriate for his status."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.