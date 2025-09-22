EXCLUSIVE: Brazen Prince Andrew 'Defied' Prince Philip by 'Secretly Smuggling Blacklisted Sarah Ferguson into Royal Residence'

According to the biography The Royal Insider by Paul Burrell, the Queen agreed to Andrew's request while her husband was convalescing at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Burrell writes Andrew told his mother: "Wouldn't it be nice, Mummy, if Sarah and the girls could come and spend a weekend at Balmoral? You would love to see your grandchildren."

But Philip soon learned of the arrangement. "The following day, he called from Sandringham to alert the Queen that he was on his way to Balmoral," another source remembered.

"His point was unmistakable – Sarah needed to be gone before he got there."

The Queen was left to break the news to her son.

"Andrew was informed that Sarah could not stay in the same house as Philip," a former aide claimed. "She quietly packed up and departed before Philip came back. It prevented an open confrontation, but it highlighted just how far Andrew was prepared to test the limits."