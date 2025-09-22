EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana and Lover Dodi 'Had Secret Stash of Cocaine in Death Crash Mercedes'

The family was desperate to preserve her image at the time of her death. A public revelation about cocaine in the car would have been catastrophic. So it was allegedly brushed aside and kept quiet.

The claims tie into long-standing rumors about Diana's struggles with drugs in the years before her death. Insiders have alleged that she began using cocaine in the early 1990s during the collapse of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Her lover, Dodi, was also a renowned playboy and alleged cocaine abuser.

RadarOnline.com has also spoken to sources who say her close friend George Michael supplied her with drugs.

According to friends, the Wham! singer allegedly resisted her request for him to get her something to "take the edge off," before he later relented and supplied her with small amounts of coke.