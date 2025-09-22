Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana and Lover Dodi 'Had Secret Stash of Cocaine in Death Crash Mercedes'

Photo of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed were allegedly 'carrying a stash of cocaine in the Mercedes' that killed them both in August 1997.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed were allegedly "carrying a stash of cocaine in the Mercedes that crashed in Paris, killing them both" – with insiders also claiming to RadarOnline.com the drugs were quietly removed to save her reputation as a saintly charity-obsessed royal.

The Princess of Wales, 36, and Dodi, 42, died 28 years ago in August 1997 when their car slammed into a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

'Secret Habit Kept From Public View'

Photo of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed
Source: MEGA

Diana and Dodi allegedly carried cocaine in the Paris crash car.

While the official inquiry focused on their chauffeur's intoxication and high speed the night of the nightmare smash, sources claimed the couple was also high – and allegedly had cocaine hidden in the vehicle that night.

A source claimed: "The stash was found in the wreckage almost immediately. It was quietly taken away by people close to the scene – nobody wanted the scandal of drugs being linked to Diana's death for the sake of optics. The world was grieving, and the decision was made to make it disappear."

Another insider claimed: "It was known to a small number of people that Diana and Dodi used cocaine socially. The authorities were never going to announce that – it would have changed the entire narrative around her passing."

Whispers of Drug Use Date Back to '90s

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Rumors tied Diana's cocaine use to her crumbling marriage.

The family was desperate to preserve her image at the time of her death. A public revelation about cocaine in the car would have been catastrophic. So it was allegedly brushed aside and kept quiet.

The claims tie into long-standing rumors about Diana's struggles with drugs in the years before her death. Insiders have alleged that she began using cocaine in the early 1990s during the collapse of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Her lover, Dodi, was also a renowned playboy and alleged cocaine abuser.

RadarOnline.com has also spoken to sources who say her close friend George Michael supplied her with drugs.

According to friends, the Wham! singer allegedly resisted her request for him to get her something to "take the edge off," before he later relented and supplied her with small amounts of coke.

George Michael Gave Diana 'White Diamonds' Code

Split photo of Princess Diana and George Michael
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed George Michael secretly supplied her with drugs.

Insiders told us the drugs were allegedly smuggled into Diana's Kensington Palace home disguised in jewelry boxes and trinkets.

One source who knew George claimed: "He admitted he was terrified sneaking it into the palace, but Diana begged him. She told him it gave her confidence and made her feel like she could handle her life. George said they even made up code names for the gear, and they would call it 'white diamonds.'"

The arrangement reportedly lasted for around four years. Insiders believe she sought discreet therapy to cut back, though the habit "occasionally resurfaced," our insider claimed.

Diana’s Chilling 'Car Crash' Letter Resurfaces

Photo of Princess Diana and Paul Burrell

Sources linked Diana’s drug habit to the anxiety she shared with Burrell.

Diana's fragile state at the time was captured in her infamous 1993 letter to her butler Paul Burrell, in which she wrote her ex-husband Charles was plotting to kill her in a staged car crash.

A source said: "That letter showed how paranoid she'd become. People who knew about the cocaine felt it explained some of her fear and anxiety."

In her final summer, Diana allegedly urged Dodi to give up cocaine himself.

Friends claim the pair argued about his use while holidaying in the Mediterranean, even as they planned their future together.

