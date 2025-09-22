Taylor Swift Skips Fiancé Travis Kelce's New York NFL Game One Week After She Hid Behind Bulletproof Screen Over Fears of Charlie Kirk 'Retaliation' Attack

All eyes were on the lookout for Swift at MetLife Stadium on September 21, where she watched Kelce, 35, and the Chiefs play against the New York Jets in October 2023. She famously brought along then-BFF Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and mutual friend Hugh Jackman, after having a girls' night out with her A-list pals in the city the night prior.

Swift's absence was noticeable after her highly unusual behavior in Kansas City when the Chiefs lost their home opener to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The singer walked through a hallway to an elevator bank while a movable, 7-foot-tall black bulletproof screen obscured fans and photographers from taking pictures of her. The screen hid Swift as she eventually got on an elevator and headed to Kelce's suite.

Several fans shared videos of the odd behavior, as Swift typically sashays into the stadium while showcasing her fashionable game-day outfits.