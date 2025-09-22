Your tip
Taylor Swift Skips Fiancé Travis Kelce's New York NFL Game One Week After She Hid Behind Bulletproof Screen Over Fears of Charlie Kirk 'Retaliation' Attack

Photo of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift skipped the Chief's game at MetLife Stadium.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's away game against the New York Giants, despite owning a lavish penthouse in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The move came one week after Swift, 35, hid behind a moving bulletproof screen when entering Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' first home game of the 2025 season.

No Repeat Appearance At MetLife Stadium

Photo of Taylor Swift, Blake Likvely and Ryan Reynolds.
Source: MEGA

Swift attended Kelce's away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in October 2023.

All eyes were on the lookout for Swift at MetLife Stadium on September 21, where she watched Kelce, 35, and the Chiefs play against the New York Jets in October 2023. She famously brought along then-BFF Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and mutual friend Hugh Jackman, after having a girls' night out with her A-list pals in the city the night prior.

Swift's absence was noticeable after her highly unusual behavior in Kansas City when the Chiefs lost their home opener to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The singer walked through a hallway to an elevator bank while a movable, 7-foot-tall black bulletproof screen obscured fans and photographers from taking pictures of her. The screen hid Swift as she eventually got on an elevator and headed to Kelce's suite.

Several fans shared videos of the odd behavior, as Swift typically sashays into the stadium while showcasing her fashionable game-day outfits.

No Fashionable Arrivals

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's fashionable arrivals at Arrowhead Stadium are usually met with throngs of photographers.

The Giants pranked fans into thinking Swift was at the game. The team showed a "Taylor Cam" view on the Jumbotron, with the songstress' tune, Welcome to New York, playing. It moved behind a woman, showing her wavy, sandy blonde hair.

The cameraman then walked two rows down to show the Giants' legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor smoking a cigar in a total fake-out, as the stadium erupted in cheers.

Swift's absence wasn't entirely out of sorts, as she didn't attend any of Kelce's away games during the 2024 NFL season. The Karma singer reportedly only wanted to be present for Chiefs home games, as her security team is familiar with the venue inside and out and can do a more thorough job of protecting the pop superstar there.

Staying Out of Sight

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift always sits in the front row of Kelce's suite at home games, but stayed far in the background on September 14.

Some speculated that Swift used the bulletproof screen as a reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk five days prior. Tensions were high across the country, and several fans thought the Cruel Summer hitmaker was taking extra precautionary security measures.

Once inside Kelce's suite, Swift completely avoided being near the window where she is usually seated, staying far in the back and preventing the NFL cameras from getting a shot of her at the game. Instead, her future brother-in-law, Jason Kelce, was in the suite's front row watching the action on the field.

Alleged Stalker Goes Missing

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The disappearance of Swift's alleged stalker could put a dent in promotional plans for her new album.

Swift's security team is currently dealing with a nightmare scenario, as her alleged stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, has disappeared.

She has a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the 45-year-old man from Colorado. Still, no one has been able to reach him since September 15 via either phone calls or text messages, trying to alert him to a September 22 court hearing.

The TRO was granted in June "based on unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking."

With Swift due to release her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, her team is desperate to locate Wagner's whereabouts.

"As this saga continues with her stalker, it will take precedent over everything she does in her life and career until it is completely taken care of in the courts and through any authoritative measures," a source said about the pressure the situation is putting on Swift.

