EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Tragic 'Playboy' Lover Dodi Fayed's 'True Love Was Bingeing on Drugs and Booze' — And He Had 'Zero Interest In Women'

Dodi Fayed, remembered worldwide for his brief romance with Princess Diana, has been described by those who knew him as a man consumed not by women or Hollywood glamour but by cocaine, as fans of the tragic royal prepare for the 28th anniversary of her and the playboy's deaths, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Egyptian film producer, who died alongside Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997, is portrayed in the latest season of Netflix's The Crown as the shy playboy who pursued the Princess of Wales at the urging of his billionaire father, Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Truth Behind Dodi

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Insiders doubt the fairy-tale romance portrayed in 'The Crown.'

But friends say the series misses the central truth of his life – his rampant drug use. Hollywood talent manager Paul Cohen, who befriended Dodi in the 1980s, claimed: "Dodi didn't care about films or the trappings of being a producer. "Cocaine was what drove him. People saw him photographed with actresses and models, but he showed very little sexual interest in anyone. The great love of his life was drugs." Cohen recalled the notorious '3Cs' gatherings – champagne, cocaine, and caviar – hosted by Fayed in private bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

He Showed No Interest In Beautiful A-Listers

Source: MEGA Hollywood manager Paul Cohen claims drugs were Dodi’s true passion.

"His parties could last three days straight," he added. "He would sit there quietly, taking line after line. There were silver platters and bowls of the stuff in every room. "Hollywood was awash in cocaine in the '80s, but Dodi's supply was on another scale." Though surrounded by women, including Brooke Shields, Winona Ryder, and Barbra Streisand, Dodi appeared indifferent. Cohen claimed: "In the early days, I even asked someone if he might be gay, because he brushed off advances from men as well as women. The truth was he simply wasn't interested in sex. His addiction left him detached and often paranoid."

Dodi's 'Drug' Problem Exposed

Source: MEGA Filmmaker David Puttnam kicked Dodi off a movie set for drug use.

Filmmaker David Puttnam, director of Chariots of Fire, where Fayed was credited as executive producer, said he had to eject him from the set over his drug use. Puttnam recalled: "On one of the rare occasions Dodi turned up, I discovered he'd been offering the cast cocaine. I told him, 'With the best will in the world, Dodi, this didn't happen. And I never want to see you again around my cast and crew.' "He was one of the laziest people I ever came across." Cohen paints a more sympathetic portrait of a lonely man desperate for approval from his father. "He called Mohamed 'The Boss.' When the phone rang, he would shrink into a boy again. He lived on a vast allowance but knew it could be cut at any moment. That dependence ate away at him," Cohen claimed.

Source: MEGA Dodi was still engaged to Kelly Fisher when he met Diana.