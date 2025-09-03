'You Can Only Hide … for So Long': Famed Democrat Strategist James Carville Claims Trump Orchestrated Elaborate Cover-up of Health Issues Beginning in 2017… With Dramatic 'Raid' on Doctor's Office
Famed Democrat Strategist James Carville has claimed Donald Trump's health has been deteriorating for nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president has faced worries about his well-being after being spotted looking "frail" and "tired" in recent public appearances.
Trump has been battling questions about bruises on his hands, engorged ankles, and droopy eyes since reclaiming the Oval Office.
Now, Carville contends the health concerns date back to 2017, and accuses Trump of orchestrating a massive cover-up to make sure no one ever knew.
The political consultant explained in a YouTube video: "On the 17th of January 2017, Trump sent (his bodyguard) Keith Schiller and other goons into his internist's office, a man by the name of Dr. (Harold) Bournestein in Manhattan, and confiscated his medical files.
"Dr.Bournestein said after the fact that he felt like he'd been raped or something to that effect."
Carville continued: "So clearly, as early as the winter of the year 2017, there's something about Trump's health that he didn't want anybody to know. And you know, when you have health issues, they tend to crop up, and you can only hide them for so long."
Trump's Cover-Up Game?
Trump is the oldest president ever elected, and has looked especially weak in recent appearances. He has also been spotted with strange bruising on his hand and revealed a diagnosis in July of chronic venous insufficiency.
He tried to temper the rumors over the holiday weekend, posting a photo on his Truth Social media page of himself golfing with former football coach Jon Gruden.
He captioned it: "Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden – A really nice guy, and true character!"
However, internet sleuths quickly questioned the date of the politician's golf game with Gruden, pointing out that a week earlier, the Super Bowl-winning coach shared a snap of himself on a golf course in what appeared to be the same outfit.
Bumps and Bruises
Meanwhile, Trump has been spotted at multiple events recently with a weird bruise on his right hand – or heavy makeup covering up the spot.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously blamed the bruise on the president’s repeated handshaking.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she told reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
She later clarified: "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here."
Clean Bill of Health
Trump has also been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that results when blood in the legs struggles to circulate throughout the rest of the body and to the heart.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," Leavitt read from a statement.
She called it a "common condition" in individuals over 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified additionally."