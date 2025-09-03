'You Can Only Hide … for So Long': Famed Democrat Strategist James Carville Claims Trump Orchestrated Elaborate Cover-up of Health Issues Beginning in 2017… With Dramatic 'Raid' on Doctor's Office

Meanwhile, Trump has been spotted at multiple events recently with a weird bruise on his right hand – or heavy makeup covering up the spot.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously blamed the bruise on the president’s repeated handshaking.

"President Trump is a man of the people," she told reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

She later clarified: "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here."