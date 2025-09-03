EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend's Plan to Become the Next Gwyneth Paltrow — By Selling Kooky Sex Aids
Koo Stark, Prince Andrew's former girlfriend, is preparing a wellness venture that she hopes will rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, with offerings ranging from crystal therapy and tarot to unconventional sex aids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 69-year-old actress and photographer has filed paperwork with the UK's Intellectual Property Office to trademark her brand, which will market items including "yoni eggs," stones promoted as sexual and spiritual tools.
The Next Paltrow?
Paltrow has previously sold a jade egg on her Goop site for nearly $70.
A source close to Stark said: "Koo views herself as someone who has come through adversity with a strong spiritual perspective, and she's convinced other women will relate to that. Her vision is a lifestyle brand blending wellness, sexuality, and self-discovery, think Goop, but with a more mystical edge."
Stark, who survived breast cancer, is also planning to sell cosmetics, meditation services, aura photography, yoga classes, and spiritual advice.
Her application was filed under 'Kathleen Norris Stark trading as Koo Stark.'
Koo Stark's Relationship With Aaron
Stark's return to public attention revives memories of her high-profile romance with Andrew, now 65.
The pair dated for 18 months after meeting at a party in 1981.
At the time, Andrew was reported to have considered proposing, but their relationship came under pressure from Buckingham Palace, largely because of Stark's past screen roles, according to sources.
She appeared in films including Electric Dreams, Marquis de Sade's Justine, and Eat the Rich. The relationship ended in 1983.
Stark has since pursued photography and occasional acting, though her career has been punctuated by legal disputes – including a legal win after a British newspaper branded her a "porn star" due to her parts in naughty movies.
The Controversial Book
A business associate said: "Koo believes she's been overlooked and under-credited throughout her career. This new brand is her chance to control the narrative and claim her space. She wants to be seen not just as Andrew's ex, but as a woman with ideas and influence."
The insider added: "Koo has always had a spiritual streak. Now she's channeling it into something she thinks can be her legacy – even if it raises eyebrows."
Stark's timing of her relaunch comes as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny from a forthcoming biography.
Historian Andrew Lownie's The Rise and Fall of the House of York alleges the Duke of York engaged in serial infidelity during his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.
The book claims he slept with more than a dozen women in the first year alone, and may have had more than 1,000 partners in his lifetime.
A former driver is quoted in the book as saying Andrew boasted of his liaisons, while a 20-year-old model alleged he pressured her into "kinky sexual activity" and insisted he had an open arrangement with Ferguson.
She said: "He had no boundaries. I felt like he used me for a few days so he could live his wildest fantasies."
The Duke, who stepped back from royal duties after his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has consistently denied wrongdoing.