EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend's Plan to Become the Next Gwyneth Paltrow — By Selling Kooky Sex Aids

A business associate said: "Koo believes she's been overlooked and under-credited throughout her career. This new brand is her chance to control the narrative and claim her space. She wants to be seen not just as Andrew's ex, but as a woman with ideas and influence."

The insider added: "Koo has always had a spiritual streak. Now she's channeling it into something she thinks can be her legacy – even if it raises eyebrows."

Stark's timing of her relaunch comes as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny from a forthcoming biography.

Historian Andrew Lownie's The Rise and Fall of the House of York alleges the Duke of York engaged in serial infidelity during his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

The book claims he slept with more than a dozen women in the first year alone, and may have had more than 1,000 partners in his lifetime.