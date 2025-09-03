Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend's Plan to Become the Next Gwyneth Paltrow — By Selling Kooky Sex Aids

Photo of Koo Stark
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend has aimed to be the next Gwyneth Paltrow by selling quirky sex toys.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

Koo Stark, Prince Andrew's former girlfriend, is preparing a wellness venture that she hopes will rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, with offerings ranging from crystal therapy and tarot to unconventional sex aids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 69-year-old actress and photographer has filed paperwork with the UK's Intellectual Property Office to trademark her brand, which will market items including "yoni eggs," stones promoted as sexual and spiritual tools.

The Next Paltrow?

Photo of Koo Stark
Source: MEGA

Koo Stark is launching a wellness brand to rival Goop.

Paltrow has previously sold a jade egg on her Goop site for nearly $70.

A source close to Stark said: "Koo views herself as someone who has come through adversity with a strong spiritual perspective, and she's convinced other women will relate to that. Her vision is a lifestyle brand blending wellness, sexuality, and self-discovery, think Goop, but with a more mystical edge."

Stark, who survived breast cancer, is also planning to sell cosmetics, meditation services, aura photography, yoga classes, and spiritual advice.

Her application was filed under 'Kathleen Norris Stark trading as Koo Stark.'

Koo Stark's Relationship With Aaron

Photo of Koo Stark and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Stark dated Andrew for 18 months in the early 1980s.

Stark's return to public attention revives memories of her high-profile romance with Andrew, now 65.

The pair dated for 18 months after meeting at a party in 1981.

At the time, Andrew was reported to have considered proposing, but their relationship came under pressure from Buckingham Palace, largely because of Stark's past screen roles, according to sources.

She appeared in films including Electric Dreams, Marquis de Sade's Justine, and Eat the Rich. The relationship ended in 1983.

Stark has since pursued photography and occasional acting, though her career has been punctuated by legal disputes – including a legal win after a British newspaper branded her a "porn star" due to her parts in naughty movies.

The Controversial Book

Photo of Koo Stark
Source: MEGA

Stark filed a trademark for her brand in the UK.

A business associate said: "Koo believes she's been overlooked and under-credited throughout her career. This new brand is her chance to control the narrative and claim her space. She wants to be seen not just as Andrew's ex, but as a woman with ideas and influence."

The insider added: "Koo has always had a spiritual streak. Now she's channeling it into something she thinks can be her legacy – even if it raises eyebrows."

Stark's timing of her relaunch comes as Andrew faces renewed scrutiny from a forthcoming biography.

Historian Andrew Lownie's The Rise and Fall of the House of York alleges the Duke of York engaged in serial infidelity during his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

The book claims he slept with more than a dozen women in the first year alone, and may have had more than 1,000 partners in his lifetime.

Photo of Koo Stark
Source: MEGA

She plans to sell crystal therapy, tarot and sex aids.

A former driver is quoted in the book as saying Andrew boasted of his liaisons, while a 20-year-old model alleged he pressured her into "kinky sexual activity" and insisted he had an open arrangement with Ferguson.

She said: "He had no boundaries. I felt like he used me for a few days so he could live his wildest fantasies."

The Duke, who stepped back from royal duties after his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

